Ed Byrne delays show start to give ticket-holders more time to vote in election

By Press Association
Irish comedian Ed Byrne has pushed back the start of his stand-up show in Middlesbrough on Thursday to allow ticket-holders more time to vote in the General Election (Ian West/PA)
Irish comedian Ed Byrne has pushed the start of his stand-up show back to allow ticket-holders more time to vote in the General Election.

His performance at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Thursday was due to start at 7.30pm, but he has now delayed it by half an hour.

Polling stations across the country will open at 7am on Thursday and those eligible to vote will have until 10pm to have their say.

On delaying the show, Byrne said: “I’d hate to be the reason people gave for why they didn’t vote.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Ed Byrne said he would ‘hate to be the reason people gave for why they didn’t vote’ (Ian West/PA)

The 52-year-old comic is currently touring his Tragedy Plus Time show, which was inspired by the loss of his younger brother, Paul Byrne, who died in February 2022 aged 44.

In the show he tests a formula, often attributed to late American writer Mark Twain, that humour is defined as tragedy plus time by “mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs”.

Middlesbrough Town Hall general manager Kesia Bruce told the BBC the venue is “happy to support” Byrne’s suggestion of delaying the show but that the venue will still be open from 7pm for those who want to arrive earlier.

She said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Ed back to the Town Hall for what is guaranteed to be a great night.”

Alongside his stand-up, Byrne previously presented Ed Byrne’s Just For Laughs on RTE TV and has been a guest on numerous television panel games including Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You?