Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite meal is sandwiches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite meal is sandwiches

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed his favourite meal is sandwiches (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed his favourite meal is sandwiches (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak has described himself as a “big sandwich person”, as he revealed the common lunchtime delicacy is his favourite meal.

The Prime Minister stopped short of disclosing his preferred filling for a sandwich, but he did say he would be tucking into a pork-filled “election pie” from his local butchers on Thursday evening.

Mr Sunak also told ITV’s This Morning he would get a Southampton FC crest tattoo, if he had to have one.

Asked about his final meal in Number 10, should he lose his role following the General Election, he said: “Well, my favourite meal generally is sandwiches.

“You know, I’m a big sandwich person.

“But, actually, I always have on election night – we have a bit of a tradition, my local butcher, one of my local butchers called Kitson’s in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie.”

Mr Sunak described the pie as a “very good pork pie with a special chutney and some cheese as well, on top”, and added he has had the pie at all the elections he has stood at in the Richmond, Yorkshire constituency.

“I have to check in with them,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s appearance on the programme followed a piece on the UK’s most tattooed mother, which led him to reveal his choice of tattoo would be the Southampton FC badge.

“My mind straightaway went to: well, I’d probably get the Saints crest,” he said, before adding that it’s “a great logo”.

Mr Sunak, who was born in Southampton, has long made his support for the club clear and previously described himself as a “massive Saints fan”.