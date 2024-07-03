Fact check: Child poverty has increased since 2010 by all but one measure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Child poverty has increased since 2010 by all but one measure

By Press Association
Three indicators show an increase in both the percentage and number of children in poverty (PA)
Rishi Sunak claimed in a campaign speech in London on July 2 that the Conservatives have reduced child poverty since coming into power in 2010.

Evaluation

By one of the Government’s four official indicators, the percentage of children in poverty decreased between 2010-11 and 2022-23, although the overall number increased.

However, the other three indicators show an increase in both the percentage and number of children in poverty.

The facts

In a speech in London on July 2, Rishi Sunak said “we reduced child poverty”, as part of a list of claimed achievements since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

It repeats a claim he has made previously, when launching the Conservative Party manifesto ahead of the General Election.

The Government uses two main indicators of poverty. The first is relative low income: the percentage of people living in households with income below 60% of the median in that year.

The second is absolute low income: the same principle, but compared to 60% of median income inflation-adjusted against a base year, usually 2010-11.

Each of these figures are presented both before and after housing costs are taken into account.

The Conservatives entered government in May 2010, initially in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats until 2015.

On one of the four official measures, absolute low income after housing costs, the percentage of children in poverty has fallen from 27.2% in 2010-11 to 25.0% in 2022-23, the most recent financial year for which figures are available.

By that definition, the overall number of children in poverty has increased by more than 27,000, with more than 3.6 children in absolute low income after housing costs in 2022-23.

By the other three indicators, both the percentage and number of children in poverty has risen. Most extreme is the rise in the percentage of children in relative low income before housing costs, from 17.5% in 2010-11 (2.3 million children) to 22.4% in 2022-23 (3.2 million).

The Resolution Foundation forecasts child poverty to increase over the next five years, estimating 170,000 more children will be in poverty in 2027-28 than in 2021-22.

Links

YouTube – Sky News: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Conservative event (archived – downloads as audio file)

Big Issue – ‘How dare he’: Sunak claims the Tories have reduced child poverty – but it’s not exactly the truth (archived)

House of Commons Library – Poverty in the UK: statistics (archived)

House of Commons Library – The 2010 Coalition Government at Westminster (archived)

UK Parliament – General Election 2015: results (archived)

Gov.uk – Households Below Average Income, 2022/23 (archived, opens as .ods file; relevant data in tabs 1_4a and 1_4b)

Resolution Foundation – The Living Standards Outlook 2023 (archived)

