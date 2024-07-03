The Sun says it’s ‘time for a change’ as it backs Labour at General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Sun says it’s ‘time for a change’ as it backs Labour at General Election

By Press Association
The Sun has endorsed Labour in the 2024 General Election (PA)
Labour has received the backing of The Sun at the General Election, as the newspaper insisted: “It is time for a change”.

The tabloid said it believes the Conservatives, over the past 14 years, have become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

It added the Tories “are exhausted” as it switched its endorsement to the Labour Party.

It said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “fought hard” to change the party since the days of Jeremy Corbyn, adding it is “still a work in progress”.

It noted “there are still plenty of concerns about Labour”, including on immigration and possible tax rises, and it also noted Sir Keir being an “ex-Remainer” when it comes to Brexit.

The newspaper, which has a record of backing the party which then wins the most seats, added: “He has a mountain to climb, with a disillusioned electorate and low approval ratings.

“But, by dragging his party back to the centre ground of British politics for the first time since Tony Blair was in No10, Sir Keir has won the right to take charge.”

An image of Thursday’s front page alludes to the struggles of England manager Gareth Southgate at the Euros as it states: “As Britain goes to the polls, it’s time for a new manager (and we don’t mean sack Southgate!)”.

The Sun threw its weight behind Labour at the 1997 general election won by Tony Blair before switching its allegiance to the Conservatives in September 2009.

A mobile phone capturing video of Sir Keir Starmer in the background
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has received the backing of The Sun (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Copies of The Sun were banned from Labour’s annual gathering following a decision taken when the conference was held in Liverpool in 2016.

A widespread boycott of the paper has been in place in Liverpool due to its coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the Sun’s endorsement.

“The Sun is shining on Labour. It’s time for change,” he said.

The Sun editorial notes there are “many policies which we support” from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, including the Rwanda deportation plan and the commitment to scrap national insurance.

It added: “But the insurmountable problem faced by the Tories is that – over the course of 14 often chaotic years – they have become a divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country.

“By the time Rishi Sunak moved into No 10, Britain had had five prime ministers in just 12 years. In 2022 alone, there were four home secretaries, four chancellors, and five education secretaries.

“All this upheaval, backstabbing and mayhem came at a price.”

After raising concerns over tax increases and other policies, it adds: “Put bluntly, the Tories are exhausted. They need a period in opposition to unite around a common set of principles which can finally bring to an end all the years of internal warfare.

“It is time for a change.

“Nigel Farage’s manifesto – lower taxes, less immigration, slashing the size of the bloated state – has struck a chord with millions, including many hard-working voters who supported Boris Johnson in 2019. But Reform is a one-man band which at best can only win only a handful of MPs and can never implement its policies.

“The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are a joke – with a leader who has spent this most depressing of campaigns pulling ridiculous stunts.

“Which means that it is time for Labour.

“There is no doubt Sir Keir Starmer has fought hard to change his party for the better, even if it is still a work in progress.”