PM says he had ‘good chat’ with Johnson after not being seen together at rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

PM says he had ‘good chat’ with Johnson after not being seen together at rally

By Press Association
Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance at a Tory campaign event (James Manning/PA)
Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance at a Tory campaign event (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak insisted he had a “very good chat” with Boris Johnson after the pair were not seen together at a Tory rally.

The former prime minister made a surprise appearance at the London event on Tuesday night in a bid to give the faltering Conservative campaign a late boost.

Greeted by applause and chants of “Boris, Boris, Boris”, Mr Johnson used his speech to issue warnings about a Labour government and Reform UK.

But he did not make a positive case for Mr Sunak and the duo were not pictured together.

Asked by journalists on the campaign trail on Wednesday whether he had met his predecessor, Mr Sunak said: “Of course. I had a very good chat with him.

“What you saw is all Conservatives … united in warning the country about the dangers of what Keir Starmer would mean, undoing all the progress that we’ve made.

“And as Boris rightly pointed out, just at the moment where we have gone through Covid, the impact of the war in Ukraine and we’re now cutting people’s taxes and can look forward to a better future, we would throw all that away if Keir Starmer was in power.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a primary school in Hampshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a primary school in Hampshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The current and former occupant of Downing Street have a fraught relationship, with Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor in Mr Johnson’s cabinet instrumental in the latter’s downfall.

Mr Johnson had been largely absent from the campaign trail, although supportive of the Tories in his newspaper column, and had been writing letters of endorsement and backing a number of candidates in social media posts.

He took a holiday to Sardinia earlier in the run-up to the General Election, in which polls suggest the Conservatives could suffer a crushing defeat.

Taking to the stump on Tuesday, Mr Johnson told activists in Chelsea that Sir Keir Starmer would try to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.

Making a reference to “other parties” allegedly “full of Kremlin crawlers”, Mr Johnson said: “Don’t let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas.

“Don’t let Putin’s pet parrots give this entire country psittacosis – which is a disease you get by the way from cosying up to pet parrots.”