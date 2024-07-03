Fact check: ‘40 new hospitals’, Starmer’s working hours and potholes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: ‘40 new hospitals’, Starmer’s working hours and potholes

By Press Association
The Conservatives promised 40 new hospitals before the last election to build 40 news hospitals (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Conservatives promised 40 new hospitals before the last election to build 40 news hospitals (Rui Vieira/PA)

This summary of claims from the campaign trail has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information, as part of the PA news agency’s Election Check 24.

How many of the ‘40 new hospitals’ have been built?

Both Labour and the Conservatives have made misleading statements about progress on the government’s promise to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

Of the 40 schemes designated “new hospitals” in the government’s plans, one — the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath — has been completed. It opened for patients in April 2024.

In a report last year, the National Audit Office (NAO) described the project as “a new build on existing NHS estate to provide cancer treatment facilities in a new building”. It judged that this met the government’s broad definition of a “new hospital”, which can include “a major new clinical building or a new wing, providing a whole clinical service, at an existing hospital”.

It is therefore not correct, by the government’s definition of a new hospital at least, to say none have been built, as Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting claimed on X (formerly Twitter) at the end of May, and as at least one Labour candidate has claimed in a Facebook ad.

And it would be misleading to suggest six have been opened, as the Conservative health secretary Victoria Atkins appeared to in Parliament on 23 May, and when asked about the 40 hospitals on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 2 June.

On 23 May Ms Atkins said: “Through our new hospital programme, we have committed to delivering 40 new hospitals by 2030. I am pleased to tell the House that six hospitals are now open to patients.”

But when we asked the Department of Health and Social Care about this claim, it referred us to six hospitals listed in a Parliamentary written answer.

This list included the Dyson Center, but the other five were all projects that predated the government’s commitment and that the NAO has said are not counted towards the 40-hospital target.

Keir Starmer’s working hours

A Conservative post on X said of the Labour leader: “Keir Starmer has said he’d clock off work at 6pm if he became Prime Minister. You deserve better than a part-time Prime Minister.” Conservative health minister Maria Caulfield meanwhile referred on Sky News to “Keir Starmer saying he was going to be doing a four day week”.

But Sir Keir Starmer has not said he’d only work up to 6pm generally, or for four days of the week — he actually said in a radio interview that he’d try to finish work by 6pm specifically on Fridays.

Mr Starmer told Virgin Radio on Monday: “We’ve had a strategy in place and we’ll try to keep to it, which is to carve out really protected time for the kids. So on a Friday—I’ve been doing this for years—I will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may … There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”

Are there more potholes in Britain than craters on the moon?

Labour has claimed there are 100 times as many potholes on Britain’s roads as there are craters on the moon. This doesn’t appear to be true – though counting potholes or craters on the moon isn’t an exact science.

We don’t know for certain how many potholes there are in the UK—the RAC claims there were over one million in 2023, but this is a rough estimate based on partial data.

To support its claim, Labour appears to have used an estimate that there are just over 9,000 craters on the moon. But this appears to refer only to craters recognised by the International Astronomical Union.

The Lunar Crater Database — archived by the US Geological Survey’s Astrogeology Science Center — counts around 1.3 million lunar impact craters and is “approximately complete for all craters larger than about 1-2 km in diameter”. In all, more than two million craters have been identified when including those smaller than 1km, but this count of smaller craters is incomplete, a geographer at the Astrogeology Science Center told Full Fact.

Election Check 24