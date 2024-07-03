In Pictures: Tractor trips and putty pizzas as leaders make final push for votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Tractor trips and putty pizzas as leaders make final push for votes

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey drives a JCB Fastrac during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire while on the General Election campaign trail (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey drives a JCB Fastrac during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire while on the General Election campaign trail (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Ed Davey’s eye-catching, action-packed General Election campaign continued as the Liberal Democrat leader embarked on his latest stunt – driving a large yellow tractor.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey waves as he climbs out of a JCB Fastrac tractor after driving it during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
During a visit to Chippenham in Wiltshire, Sir Ed vowed to knock down the Conservatives’ Blue Wall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey stands up in the passenger seat of a small, yellow open-top classic car, with Liberal Democrat candidate for Chippenham Sarah Gibson sat down in the driving seat, with the Lib Dem battlebus in the background, during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
Sir Ed was joined by parliamentary candidate Sarah Gibson (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey points upwards as he is driven in a JCB Fastrac, which has 'He Who Dares Wins' written on the bottom of the windscreen, during a visit to Owl Lodge in Lacock, Wiltshire
The Lib Dem leader did circuits of a field in a JCB tractor and said driving the tractor highlighted his party’s commitment to agricultural communities and farming (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A dog wears a Liberal Democrat badge during a visit by Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey to Abbey Gardens in Winchester, Hampshire
Sir Ed later visited Abbey Gardens in Winchester, Hampshire, where he was welcomed by supporters including a dog sporting a Lib Dem badge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rishi Sunak was in a creative mood as he made putty pizzas with reception class children during a visit to Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
When one pupil said the sale price of the pizza was £5, the Prime Minister replied: ‘£5? This is a gourmet pizza’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
Mr Sunak denied that the Tories have left centrist voters behind (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the media during a huddle while visiting Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
The Prime Minister told reporters he is fully responsible for Thursday’s election result as ‘the leader of the party’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer travelled far and wide, landing in Scotland after flying from Wales on the same jet that took England to the Euros in Germany.

The Labour leader sat in the same seat as England boss Gareth Southgate for the journey, part of a whirlwind tour of mainland Britain on the final day of the General Election campaign.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer smiles as he chats to supporters at West Regwm Farm in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, on the final day campaigning for Thursday's General Election
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited West Regwm Farm in Whitland, Carmarthenshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, left, takes a selfie with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and her husband, Stephen Kinnock (far right), at West Regwm Farm in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, after Sir Keir addressed supporters on the final day of campaigning for Thursday's General Election
Former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt took a selfie with the Labour Party leader and her husband, Stephen Kinnock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Smiling Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, centre, gestures with one hand while holding a microphone in the other, with First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething (right) and local parliamentary candidate for Carmarthenshire, Martha O’Neil, during a visit to the West Regwm Farm Events Venue in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
Sir Keir was later buoyed by receiving the backing of The Sun at the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nigel Farage didn’t pull any punches as he joined forces with boxer Derek Chisora at a boxing gym in Essex.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) and boxer Derek Chisora outside a boxing gym in Clacton, Essex, while on the General Election campaign trail
The Reform UK leader defended his decision to appear alongside the boxer in Clacton (Ian West/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wearing boxing gloves at a boxing gym in Clacton, Essex, while on the General Election campaign trail
Asked about Chisora’s conviction for assaulting a woman in 2010 and whether the boxer is a good role model for young men, Mr Farage said: ‘You know what? You show me someone who’s lived a perfect life and never been in trouble’ (Ian West/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (left) and boxer Derek Chisora at a boxing gym in Clacton, Essex, while on the General Election campaign trail
Mr Farage added: ‘With these young kids here, he’s a fantastic role model. He’s got a huge following in the country and yeah, he is a good role model – imperfect as we all are’ (Ian West/PA)

SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, found time for some fun on the campaign trail in Glasgow.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney joins in with children during an arts and crafts session during a visit to the Jeely Piece Club in Glasgow
Mr Swinney joined in with children during an arts and crafts session during a visit to the Jeely Piece Club in the city (Michael Boyd/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney plays with Jenga blocks as a child hides her face behind her hands, during a visit to the Jeely Piece Club in Glasgow
The SNP leader’s attempts at Jenga failed to impress (Michael Boyd/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney (left) presents a lei (a garland or necklace of flowers given in Hawaii as a token of welcome or farewell) to one of the children, as SNP parliamentary candidate for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald (right) looks on, during a visit to the Jeely Piece Club in Glasgow
Mr Swinney presented a lei (a garland or necklace of flowers given in Hawaii as a token of welcome or farewell) to one of the children during the visit to the Jeely Piece Club in Glasgow (Michael Boyd/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney wearing a colourful garland and holding a biscuit during a visit to the Jeely Piece Club in Glasgow
The First Minister came away with a tasty treat (Michael Boyd/PA)