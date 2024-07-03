Starmer says he does not see the UK rejoining the EU in his lifetime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer says he does not see the UK rejoining the EU in his lifetime

By Press Association
Union flag alongside the Europe flag (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Union flag alongside the Europe flag (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not see the UK rejoining the European single market or customs union in his lifetime.

The Labour leader said he has been “clear” that he believes the UK can get a better Brexit deal, but added there would be no return to freedom of movement.

Sir Keir, who voted Remain, previously ruled out the UK returning to the European Union, and a senior shadow cabinet minster has confirmed the party would not “re-open the wounds of the past”.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if there would be any circumstances where the UK would rejoin the single market or the customs union within his lifetime, Sir Keir replied: “No, I don’t think that that is going to happen.”

Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail in Carmarthen, he added: “I’ve been really clear about not rejoining the EU, the single market, or the customs union, or returning to freedom of movement.

“I’ve been equally clear that I do think we can get a better deal than the botched deal we got under Boris Johnson – on the trading front, on research and development, and on security.

“Now obviously that’s subject to negotiation, at the moment my focus is on getting through to 10 o’clock tomorrow night and making sure that we have – what I hope will be – a mandate for change in this country.”

The Brexit referendum took place more than eight years ago on June 23, 2016.

Earlier in the campaign trail, Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said his party would take the “grown-up approach” and not “re-open the wounds of the past” over Brexit.

Addressing the British Chambers of Commerce at a conference in London, he said: “We’re clear we need to get a better deal and there are real improvements we could achieve.

“If New Zealand can have a veterinary agreement with our closest neighbours, so can we.

“And the same can be said for the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, for touring rights in the creative industries, and easier inter-company transfers.”