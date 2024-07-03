Paloma Faith: Get out and vote even though it feels ‘like our hands are tied’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Paloma Faith: Get out and vote even though it feels ‘like our hands are tied’

By Press Association
Paloma Faith has encouraged people to vote despite feeling as though ‘our hands are tied’ (Ian West/PA)
Paloma Faith has encouraged people to vote despite feeling as though ‘our hands are tied’ (Ian West/PA)

Paloma Faith has encouraged the public to “use your vote” in the upcoming General Election, despite feeling as if there are “two gradients of the same party competing for the top position”.

The British singer-songwriter urged the voting public to do a deep-dive into the policies that make up each political party and vote for the ones “we actually believe in” on Thursday July 4.

The final day of campaigning on Wednesday saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insist the Conservative Party is still in the election fight, as polls suggest the Labour Party – led by Sir Keir Starmer – is on course for a large majority.

“It’s election day tomorrow and I am hoping that you’ll all be going out to vote,” Faith said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I think it’s such an important, big election for us because a lot of us, me included, feel like our hands are tied – like there were two gradients of the same party competing for the top position and we feel like it might be a wasted vote to vote elsewhere.

“But, I disagree. I think we should go out and vote for who we actually believe in the policies of, and really look deeply into that.”

Faith encouraged the public to look at policies which prioritise the welfare of humanity, “rather than a selected few of very wealthy people”.

“By that I mean, let’s focus on environmental priorities, let’s focus on LGBTQ+, trans rights in particular, let’s focus on anti-racism,” the 42-year-old continued.

“Let’s focus on people’s standpoint when it comes to funding a genocide in multiple countries globally – Sudan, Congo, Gaza – and let’s just think about what would be best for the people here in Britain.

“Homelessness, the NHS, education, hunger, poverty.”

Faith concluded her statement saying: “Make sure you use your vote, because it’s all we’ve got.”

It comes after the singer-songwriter performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, a set she later described as “joyous, daunting, high-pressured, life-affirming and euphoric” on Instagram.