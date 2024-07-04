King’s role appointing prime minister as country goes to polls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

King’s role appointing prime minister as country goes to polls

By Press Association
Appointing a prime minister is one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign (Yui Mok/PA)
Appointing a prime minister is one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign (Yui Mok/PA)

It is the King’s duty as head of state to appoint a prime minister.

The role is one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign – Charles does not act on advice nor need to consult anyone before doing so.

But the overriding requirement is to appoint someone who can command the confidence of the House of Commons – usually the leader of the party with an overall majority of seats in the Commons – to form a government.

The King in his robe and ostrich-plumed hat arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 3
The King has spent the past few days in Edinburgh carrying out engagements during Holyrood Week (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King will be guided by constitutional conventions and, if he chooses, can seek advice from any outgoing prime minister, other political leaders, senior privy counsellors, or whomever he pleases within the limits of prudence and caution.

Charles could be set for the third prime minister of his reign, if Sir Keir Starmer leads the Labour Party to victory.

His first was Liz Truss – but her stint in charge was the shortest in British history – and the King welcomed Rishi Sunak as his second PM just six weeks after acceding to the throne.

The King speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (second right) as Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left) looks on during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation in May 2023
The King with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Following a busy run of engagements in Edinburgh for Holyrood Week, the King is travelling from Scotland to Windsor Castle, ready to be on stand-by.

It will be the first time he has appointed a prime minister following a General Election, and the major constitutional duty comes as he continues apace despite his treatment for cancer.

Depending on the election outcome, Charles is set to hold a private audience with the leader of the winning party at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday, the day after the country goes to the polls.

They will be invited by the King to form a government and become prime minister.

The King shaking hands with Rishi Sunak in October 2022 where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government
The King shakes hands with Rishi Sunak in 2022 as he invites him to become Prime Minister as the Conservatives’ new leader (Aaron Chown/PA)

The most usual response is acceptance.

The Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements which is published the next day, will record that the politician was requested to form “a new administration” and “kissed hands on appointment” as “Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury”.

The kissing of hands is usually just a handshake, with the actual kissing of hands taking place later at a Privy Council meeting.

Any outgoing prime minister will travel to the Palace shortly beforehand to formally tender their resignation in an audience with the King.

The then-PM Tony Blair, accompanied by wife Cherie greeted by the late Queen’s Lady in Waiting, Lady Hussey, and equerry Heber Ackland as he arrived to tender his resignation
Then-PM Tony Blair, accompanied by wife Cherie, is greeted by the late Queen’s Lady in Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, and equerry Heber Ackland as he arrives to tender his resignation in 2007 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The politicians are usually accompanied by their spouses or partners, sometimes also taking along their children to witness the historic moment.

In two weeks’ time, the King will be required to carry out the State Opening of Parliament on July 17 – which is also the Queen’s 77th birthday.

He will deliver the King’s Speech, setting out the new Government’s agenda for the coming session, outlining proposed policies and legislation.

The monarch traditionally wears the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State and travels in a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords for the major ceremonial event, with Camilla at his side.

The King in his crown sits besides Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London in 2023
The King and Queen at the State Opening of Parliament in 2023 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The State Opening will be the second of the King’s reign, although he previously stood in for his mother, the late Queen, in 2022 after she was advised by her doctors not to attend.

The King is a constitutional monarch who must remain politically neutral.

He will not be casting his own vote at the ballot box.

Although UK law does not ban royalty from voting, it is considered unconstitutional, so the sovereign does not vote.

General Election campaign 2024
It is considered unconstitutional for the monarch to vote (Yui Mok/PA)

Similarly, working members of the royal family also traditionally refrain from voting or standing for election.

The royal family postponed engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” after Mr Sunak called a surprise summer election.

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s last duties, two days before she died, was to appoint Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral.

It was the first time the Queen, who had mobility issues, had carried out the key duty at her Scottish retreat rather than at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral welcoming Liz Truss to become Prime Minister in September 2022
The late Queen at an audience in Balmoral Castle with Liz Truss, where she invited her to become prime minister and form a government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fifteen prime ministers spanned the late Queen’s 70-year reign.

Winston Churchill – with whom she had a close friendship – was her first, and Ms Truss her last.