Estimated declaration times of General Election results: Chronological list

Here is an updated list of estimated declaration times for the results of the 2024 General Election.

The list is based on information compiled by the PA news agency and is intended to be a guide to when the 650 constituency results are likely to be declared.

All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.

There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of timings below.

The list is arranged by the estimated time of declaration, starting with the earliest.

Thursday July 4

11.30pm:

– Blyth & Ashington

11.45am:

– Houghton & Sunderland South

Friday July 5

12.15am:

– Basildon & Billericay

– Swindon South

12.30am:

– Broxbourne

– Sunderland Central

12.45am:

– Cramlington & Killingworth

– Washington & Gateshead South

1am:

– Makerfield

– Rutherglen

– Tynemouth

– Wigan

1.15am:

– Newcastle upon Tyne Central & West

– Newcastle upon Tyne East & Wallsend

– Newcastle upon Tyne North

1.30am:

– Barnsley North

– Barnsley South

– East Kilbride & Strathaven

– Leigh & Atherton

– Putney

– Tooting

1.45am:

– Hamilton & Clyde Valley

– Harrogate & Knaresborough

– Leicester South

– Swindon North

2am:

– Cambridgeshire North West

– Castle Point

– Darlington

– Dunbartonshire West

– Dundee Central

– Essex North West

– Gateshead Central & Whickham

– Glenrothes & Mid Fife

– Havant

– Hexham

– Leicester East

– Lewisham East

– Lewisham West & East Dulwich

– Middlesbrough & Thornaby East

– Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland

– North Down

– Peterborough

– Redcar

– South Shields

– Strangford

– Swansea West

– Torbay

– Tyrone West

– Warwickshire North & Bedworth

2.15am:

– Gower

– Knowsley

– Leicester West

– Paisley & Renfrewshire South

– Rayleigh & Wickford

2.30am:

– Arbroath & Broughty Ferry

– Battersea

– Blackburn

– Caerphilly

– Cannock Chase

– Chorley

– Clwyd North

– Colchester

– Durham North

– Easington

– Fylde

– Heywood & Middleton North

– Holborn & St Pancras

– Jarrow & Gateshead East

– Kilmarnock & Loudoun

– Leeds West & Pudsey

– Lewisham North

– Newport West & Islwyn

– Norwich South

– Nottingham East

– Nottingham South

– Pendle & Clitheroe

– Perth & Kinross-shire

– Rochdale

– Stratford-on-Avon

– Vale of Glamorgan

2.45am:

– Aldershot

– Bedfordshire Mid

– Bolsover

– Burnley

– Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard

– Hampstead & Highgate

– Harlow

– Paisley & Renfrewshire North

3am:

– Aberdeen North

– Aberdeen South

– Airdrie & Shotts

– Alloa & Grangemouth

– Alyn & Deeside

– Amber Valley

– Antrim East

– Bangor Aberconwy

– Belfast East

– Belfast North

– Belfast West

– Bexhill & Battle

– Blackpool South

– Bolton North East

– Bolton South & Walkden

– Bolton West

– Bootle

– Bracknell

– Brent East

– Brent West

– Canterbury

– Carlisle

– Chelsea & Fulham

– Cheltenham

– Cheshire Mid

– Chester North & Neston

– Chingford & Woodford Green

– Corby & East Northamptonshire

– Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy

– Crawley

– Droitwich & Evesham

– Dudley

– Dwyfor Meirionnydd

– Eastleigh

– Edmonton & Winchmore Hill

– Ellesmere Port & Bromborough

– Enfield North

– Epping Forest

– Epsom & Ewell

– Erewash

– Fareham & Waterlooville

– Fife North East

– Forest of Dean

– Glasgow North

– Gloucester

– Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes

– Great Yarmouth

– Halesowen

– Hamble Valley

– Hammersmith & Chiswick

– Hinckley & Bosworth

– Hull East

– Huntingdon

– Ipswich

– Isle of Wight East

– Isle of Wight West

– Islington North

– Islington South & Finsbury

– Leyton & Wanstead

– Lichfield

– Londonderry East

– Luton South & South Bedfordshire

– Mansfield

– Meriden & Solihull East

– Midlothian

– Mitcham & Morden

– Na h-Eileanan an Iar

– Newark

– Newport East

– Nuneaton

– Oxford East

– Pontypridd

– Reading Central

– Rhondda & Ogmore

– Romford

– Romsey & Southampton North

– Runcorn & Helsby

– Rushcliffe

– Sefton Central

– Shrewsbury

– Skipton & Ripon

– Smethwick

– Solihull West & Shirley

– South Ribble

– Southend East & Rochford

– Southend West & Leigh

– Southgate & Wood Green

– St Helens North

– St Helens South & Whiston

– Stevenage

– Stockton West

– Stourbridge

– Telford

– Thanet East

– Tipton & Wednesbury

– Torfaen

– Ulster Mid

– Walthamstow

– Watford

– West Bromwich

– Whitehaven & Workington

– Widnes & Halewood

– Worcester

– Wrekin, The

– Wrexham

– Ynys Mon

3.15am:

– Bristol Central

– Caerfyrddin

– Eltham & Chislehurst

– Erith & Thamesmead

– Gosport

– Hayes & Harlington

– Kingston & Surbiton

– Llanelli

– Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare

– Northumberland North

– Renfrewshire East

– Scunthorpe

– Stroud

– Witney

3.30am:

– Aldridge-Brownhills

– Antrim South

– Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock

– Ayrshire North & Arran

– Bedford

– Belfast South & Mid Down

– Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk

– Bexleyheath & Crayford

– Birmingham Edgbaston

– Birmingham Erdington

– Bristol East

– Bristol South

– Burton & Uttoxeter

– Bury North

– Bury St Edmunds & Stowmarket

– Chester South & Eddisbury

– Chesterfield

– Chichester

– Chippenham

– Cities of London & Westminster

– Coatbridge & Bellshill

– Coventry East

– Coventry North West

– Coventry South

– Cumbernauld & Kirkintilloch

– Derbyshire South

– Devon South

– Dover & Deal

– Dumfries & Galloway

– Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

– Dunbartonshire Mid

– Durham, City of

– Ealing Central & Acton

– Ealing North

– Ealing Southall

– Esher & Walton

– Exeter

– Frome & East Somerset

– Gainsborough

– Gedling

– Glasgow East

– Godalming & Ash

– Harrow East

– Harrow West

– Hartlepool

– High Peak

– Hull North & Cottingham

– Hull West & Haltemprice

– Hyndburn

– Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West

– Lancaster & Wyre

– Leicestershire North West

– Liverpool Garston

– Liverpool Riverside

– Liverpool Walton

– Liverpool Wavertree

– Liverpool West Derby

– Lowestoft

– Luton North

– New Forest East

– Newton Abbot

– Norfolk Mid

– Nottingham North & Kimberley

– Old Bexley & Sidcup

– Oldham East & Saddleworth

– Oldham West, Chadderton & Royton

– Penrith & Solway

– Plymouth Moor View

– Plymouth Sutton & Devonport

– Portsmouth North

– Portsmouth South

– Preston

– Queen’s Park & Maida Vale

– Rawmarsh & Conisbrough

– Reigate

– Rother Valley

– Rotherham

– Scarborough & Whitby

– Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough

– Sheffield South East

– Sleaford & North Hykeham

– Slough

– South Down

– South Holland & The Deepings

– Stafford

– Staffordshire Moorlands

– Stirling & Strathallan

– Suffolk Coastal

– Surrey East

– Sutton Coldfield

– Tatton

– Walsall & Bloxwich

– Wells & Mendip Hills

– Welwyn Hatfield

– Wolverhampton North East

– Wolverhampton South East

– Wolverhampton West

– Worcestershire West

– Wyre Forest

3.45am:

– Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley

– Birmingham Hodge Hill & Solihull North

– Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven

– Bristol North East

– Bristol North West

– Bromsgrove

– Carshalton & Wallington

– East Ham

– Glasgow South West

– Glasgow West

– Grantham & Bourne

– Hertfordshire South West

– Redditch

– Ribble Valley

– Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner

– Sutton & Cheam

– Tamworth

– Wimbledon

4am:

– Aberafan Maesteg

– Altrincham & Sale West

– Aylesbury

– Ayrshire Central

– Barking

– Barrow & Furness

– Basildon South & East Thurrock

– Basingstoke

– Bassetlaw

– Bath

– Bathgate & Linlithgow

– Beckenham & Penge

– Bedfordshire North

– Bermondsey & Old Southwark

– Beverley & Holderness

– Birkenhead

– Birmingham Ladywood

– Birmingham Northfield

– Bishop Auckland

– Blackpool North & Fleetwood

– Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney

– Blaydon & Consett

– Bognor Regis & Littlehampton

– Boston & Skegness

– Braintree

– Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe

– Bridgend

– Bridlington & the Wolds

– Brigg & Immingham

– Broadland & Fakenham

– Buckinghamshire Mid

– Bury South

– Cambridge

– Cambridgeshire South

– Cardiff East

– Cardiff South & Penarth

– Ceredigion Preseli

– Chelmsford

– Clacton

– Clwyd East

– Cotswolds North

– Cotswolds South

– Dagenham & Rainham

– Dartford

– Devon Central

– Devon North

– Dunfermline & Dollar

– East Grinstead & Uckfield

– Eastbourne

– Falkirk

– Fermanagh & South Tyrone

– Folkestone & Hythe

– Foyle

– Glasgow North East

– Glasgow South

– Glastonbury & Somerton

– Goole & Pocklington

– Greenwich & Woolwich

– Guildford

– Hampshire East

– Hampshire North East

– Hampshire North West

– Harborough, Oadby & Wigston

– Harpenden & Berkhamsted

– Harwich & North Essex

– Hertford & Stortford

– Hertsmere

– Hornchurch & Upminster

– Hornsey & Friern Barnet

– Kenilworth & Southam

– Kettering

– Lancashire West

– Leeds Central & Headingley

– Leeds East

– Leeds South

– Leeds South West & Morley

– Lothian East

– Macclesfield

– Melksham & Devizes

– Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey

– Morecambe & Lunesdale

– Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke

– New Forest West

– Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor

– Norfolk North

– Norfolk South

– Norwich North

– Peckham

– Pembrokeshire Mid & South

– Penistone & Stocksbridge

– Richmond & Northallerton

– Richmond Park

– Rossendale & Darwen

– Rugby

– Salisbury

– Sevenoaks

– Sheffield Central

– Sheffield Heeley

– Sherwood Forest

– Sittingbourne & Sheppey

– St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire

– Stockport

– Stockton North

– Stone, Great Wyrley & Penkridge

– Stretford & Urmston

– Suffolk Central & North Ipswich

– Suffolk South

– Suffolk West

– Sussex Mid

– Sussex Weald

– Thurrock

– Tottenham

– Twickenham

– Upper Bann

– Wakefield & Rothwell

– Wallasey

– Warwick & Leamington

– Waveney Valley

– Wellingborough & Rushden

– West Ham & Beckton

– Westmorland & Lonsdale

– Wiltshire East

– Wiltshire South West

– Wirral West

– Witham

– Woking

– Yeovil

– York Central

– York Outer

4.15am:

– Birmingham Perry Barr

– Birmingham Selly Oak

– Clapham & Brixton Hill

– Dorking & Horley

– Dulwich & West Norwood

– Feltham & Heston

– Kingswinford & South Staffordshire

– Shropshire South

– Streatham & Croydon North

– Uxbridge & South Ruislip

– Vauxhall & Camberwell Green

4.30am:

– Antrim North

– Ashfield

– Ashford

– Bethnal Green & Stepney

– Birmingham Yardley

– Blackley & Middleton South

– Bournemouth East

– Bournemouth West

– Bradford West

– Brentford & Isleworth

– Brentwood & Ongar

– Bridgwater

– Brighton Pavilion

– Cambridgeshire North East

– Cardiff North

– Christchurch

– Crewe & Nantwich

– Derby North

– Derby South

– Derbyshire Dales

– Derbyshire North East

– Dorset South

– Edinburgh East & Musselburgh

– Edinburgh North & Leith

– Edinburgh South West

– Edinburgh South

– Edinburgh West

– Faversham & Mid Kent

– Gorton & Denton

– Gravesham

– Kensington & Bayswater

– Lagan Valley

– Leeds North West

– Leicestershire South

– Lincoln

– Livingston

– Maidstone & Malling

– Manchester Central

– Manchester Rusholme

– Manchester Withington

– Milton Keynes Central

– Monmouthshire

– Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr

– Neath & Swansea East

– Newry & Armagh

– Norfolk North West

– Normanton & Hemsworth

– Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley

– Poole

– Poplar & Limehouse

– Reading West & Mid Berkshire

– Runnymede & Weybridge

– Shropshire North

– Somerset North East & Hanham

– Southport

– Stratford & Bow

– Surrey Heath

– Taunton & Wellington

– Tunbridge Wells

– Weald of Kent

– Worthing East & Shoreham

– Worthing West

– Wythenshawe & Sale East

4.45am:

– Aberdeenshire North & Moray East

– Cardiff West

– Hove & Portslade

– Milton Keynes North

– Rutland & Stamford

– Tiverton & Minehead

5am:

– Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine

– Banbury

– Bicester & Woodstock

– Bradford East

– Bromley & Biggin Hill

– Broxtowe

– Buckingham & Bletchley

– Calder Valley

– Camborne & Redruth

– Cheadle

– Congleton

– Cornwall North

– Cornwall South East

– Daventry

– Devon South West

– Didcot & Wantage

– Doncaster Central

– Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme

– Doncaster North

– Dorset Mid & North Poole

– Dorset North

– Earley & Woodley

– Ely & East Cambridgeshire

– Exmouth & Exeter East

– Filton & Bradley Stoke

– Gillingham & Rainham

– Hackney North & Stoke Newington

– Hackney South & Shoreditch

– Halifax

– Hastings & Rye

– Hemel Hempstead

– Henley & Thame

– Hereford & South Herefordshire

– Herefordshire North

– Hertfordshire North East

– Hitchin

– Honiton & Sidmouth

– Inverness, Skye & West Ross-shire

– Keighley & Ilkley

– Leeds North East

– Lewes

– Louth & Horncastle

– Maidenhead

– Maldon

– Melton & Syston

– Newbury

– Newcastle-under-Lyme

– Northampton North

– Northampton South

– Orpington

– Ossett & Denby Dale

– Rochester & Strood

– Salford

– Sheffield Hallam

– Shipley

– Somerset North

– Southampton Itchen

– Southampton Test

– Spelthorne

– St Albans

– St Austell & Newquay

– St Ives

– Stoke-on-Trent Central

– Stoke-on-Trent North

– Stoke-on-Trent South

– Tewkesbury

– Thornbury & Yate

– Truro & Falmouth

– Warrington North

– Warrington South

– Weston-super-Mare

– Winchester

– Windsor

– Worsley & Eccles

5.15am:

– Gordon & Buchan

5.30am:

– Angus & Perthshire Glens

– Arundel & South Downs

– Ashton-under-Lyne

– Bradford South

– Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross

– Chipping Barnet

– Derbyshire Mid

– Dewsbury & Batley

– Dorset West

– Finchley & Golders Green

– Hazel Grove

– Hendon

– Herne Bay & Sandwich

– Horsham

– Leicestershire Mid

– Loughborough

– Norfolk South West

– Orkney & Shetland

– Stalybridge & Hyde

– Tonbridge

5.45am:

– Spen Valley

6am:

– Beaconsfield

– Chatham & Aylesford

– Chesham & Amersham

– Colne Valley

– Croydon East

– Croydon South

– Croydon West

– Northamptonshire South

– Oxford West & Abingdon

– Thirsk & Malton

– Torridge & Tavistock

– Wokingham

– Wycombe

6.15am:

– Huddersfield

6.30am:

– Argyll, Bute & South Lochaber

– Farnham & Bordon

– Ilford North

– Ilford South

– Selby

– Wetherby & Easingwold