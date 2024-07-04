In Pictures: Reform campaign sees Nigel Farage in his element despite criticisms

With pints and placards, a flying milkshake, “bad apples” on the ballot paper, and constant reminders his party is merely “a start-up” and has room to grow, it’s been an eventful General Election campaign for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

On May 22, when the election was called, the veteran politician was honorary party president and had ruled himself out of a Commons attempt, but by June 3 he had been declared leader of Reform and announced he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.

Mr Farage and party chairman Richard Tice had to deal with allegations of racism among some of their candidates and canvassers, but their “contract with the people” rather a traditional manifesto was welcomed by supporters around the country, culminating in a Trump-style rally in Birmingham watched by 5,000.

Nigel Farage’s candidacy in Clapton was dampened within a day when a banana milkshake was thrown over him as he left the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign on June 4 (James Manning/PA)

A few hours later, he shared in the joke by toasting with a McDonald’s milkshake during a visit to Jaywick in Essex (James Manning/PA)

There was a second incident when an object was thrown at Mr Farage when he was on top of his campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on June 11 ( Danny Lawson/PA)

Richard Tice started the campaign as Reform leader, but gave up the role to become party chairman and support Nigel Farage’s return (James Manning/PA)

Reform’s Our Contract With You was launched in a hall in Merthyr Tydfil on June 17 (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Reform campaign had some influential backers including property developer Nick Candy and his wife, the former actress and pop star Holly Valance, who at one stage was tipped as a potential candidate for the party herself (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Farage met customers at a cafe in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on June 11, where Lee Anderson, the former Tory and Independent MP, was standing as Reform candidate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fans flocked to Mr Farage for selfies during his campaign visits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Signing posters after speaking at Princes Theatre in Clacton on June 18 (Ian West/PA)

However, not everyone greeted the Reform UK leader warmly, with one speech from the top of his campaign bus in Yorkshire greeted by posters and placards saying immigrants were welcome (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Farage’s shadow falls across the backdrop to a speech in Blackpool on June 20 (Tim Markland/PA)

Locked and loaded and aiming for a Commons seat after seven failed attempts, Mr Farage took part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire, on June 20… (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

… but also tested his luck by playing a 2p machine in a Clacton-on-Sea arcade (Joe Giddens/PA)

While Rishi Sunak had a D-Day commemoration to forget after being criticised for returning to the UK early on the 80th anniversary of the landings, Mr Farage was on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy driving a vintage jeep as dawn broke on June 6 (Aaron Chown/PA)