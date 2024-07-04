Demand for new cars by private buyers declined in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for new cars by private buyers declined in June

By Press Association
Purchases of new cars by private buyers declined in June compared with the same month last year, preliminary figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
Purchases of new cars by private buyers declined in June compared with the same month last year, preliminary figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Purchases of new cars by private buyers declined in June compared with the same month last year, preliminary figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the overall new car market grew slightly year-on-year, due to an increase in purchases for fleets owned or leased by businesses or other organisations.

This means more than one million new cars were registered in the first half of the year for the first time since 2019.

The overall new car market during the first six months of 2024 was up by around 5% compared with the same period last year.

The market share of pure battery electric new cars remained on a par with last year, at around 16-17%.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “June marked the eighth consecutive month of decline in retail sales – quite a contrast to the months of huge demand we’ve been tracking in the used car market.

“With average new car prices rising almost 40% over the last five years, it’s clear cost is the culprit.

“Manufacturers are responding with discounts but they’re failing to keep pace, which is forcing many buyers to opt for a used alternative.

“Whoever forms the next government needs to address electric car affordability and provide long-term stability for the market.”

Confirmed figures for June will be published by the SMMT at 9am on Thursday.