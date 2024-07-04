Dogs rock bows and rosettes at polling stations on election day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dogs rock bows and rosettes at polling stations on election day

By Press Association
(from left to right) Heston and Reggie are some of the dogs present at polling stations on election day (Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle/PA)
(from left to right) Heston and Reggie are some of the dogs present at polling stations on election day (Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle/PA)

Dogs have appeared at polling stations wearing bows, rosettes and colourful leads as the public go to vote in the General Election.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has become a highlight of election days for animal lovers on social media as people share photos of themselves exercising their pets and democratic rights at the same time.

Dog outside polling station
Cockapoo Clyde in St Neots (@PhilSV4/X/PA)

This year did not disappoint, with dogs on X, formerly known as Twitter, photographed in badges, bows and colourful leashes.

Mike Birtwistle, 46, took Reggie, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, to the polling station at Alexandra Park Library in north London at around 7.05am.

Reggie wore a red rosette with a “vote Labour” sticker on it as he posed for a photo.

Dog in front of polling station sign
Mike Birtwistle’s dog Reggie outside a polling station (Mike Birtwistle/PA)

“My daughter (Lila, 12) is running for Labour in her school mock election, so she got a rosette and she decided it would be nice to pin the rosette on Reggie’s harness,” Mr Birtwistle, who is a consultant and lives in north London, told the PA news agency.

He added Reggie was “very excited” to head to the polling station and has accompanied him to vote in the past.

“I don’t think he’s been on a successful election side, so hopefully this will be the first one where his choice of party actually wins,” he added.

A dog sitting next to a polling station sign
Sproodle Teddy outside a polling station in Taunton (@annie_rebeccaaa/X/PA)

He said if Reggie could share a message with people to encourage them to vote, he would say: “As well as being able to exercise your democratic right, there’s every chance you might meet a very nice dog at the polling station too, so it’s a double win to get yourself down to the polling station to vote.”

Helen Montague, 44, took her dog Heston, who she said is her “best friend”, with her to vote at Marden polling station in Kent at 7am on the dot.

A dog standing on grass in front of a polling station sign
Helen Montague’s dog Heston outside Marden polling station in Kent (Helen Montague/PA)

“Heston wanted to be the first dog at the polling station and he was,” Mrs Montague, a senior global manager at a finance company, told PA.

The Boston terrier wore a red bow as he is a fan of the accessory and was “very excited” to accompany his owner to vote, she added.

A log looking to the side in front of a village hall
Mabel, a mixed breed rescue dog from Romania, at Nether Broughton polling station (Annette Wade-Clarke/PA)

“He knew that when we got to the polling station he would get a snack (chicken bites),” she added.

She said if Heston could share a message about election day, it would be: “Please don’t forget your ID and please don’t forget to bring snacks for your dog at the polling station.”