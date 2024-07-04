In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Caledonian Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, on the last day of General Election campaigning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer played it safe during the General Election campaign as Labour sought to avoid squandering a solid lead in the polls.

But despite predictions of a landslide win, Sir Keir warned supporters against taking the election result for granted, imploring them not to grow complacent and stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the highlights as Labour campaigned across the UK urging the public to “vote for change”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has a drink from a mug with a red love heart on it
Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth talks to journalists on the Labour Party battle bus
All aboard! Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth briefed journalists on the Labour Party battle bus as it headed out on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Angela Rayner helps marshal an easyJet plane at London Stansted airport
The next day deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner looked gleeful as she helped usher in an easyJet plane and a potential new era for Labour during a visit to London Stansted airport (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething walking up some steps on Barry seafront
Sir Keir and First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething enjoyed a turn on Barry seafront after launching Labour’s six steps for change in Wales in Abergavenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A toddler stands in the foreground as Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson chat to parents during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton
Sir Keir and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson were photo-bombed as they met future voters during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner share a joke as they receive applause from Labour supporters
Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were all smiles following the launch of the party’s manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester… (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A person holding a sign that says 'youth deserve batter' heckles Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during his party’s manifesto launch at Co-op HQ in Manchester on June 13
… despite a climate activist disrupting proceedings as they heckled Sir Keir during his speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA
Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting walking through a hospital corridor with nurses
Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting met patients and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital to discuss Labour’s plan to reduce NHS waiting lists if they get into power… (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves wearing orange hi-vis and hard hats during a visit to Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks in Southampton
… before Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves donned orange hi-vis and hard hats during a visit to Eastern Docks in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer holding a cup of coffee while sitting at a microphone in an LBC radio studio
The next day Sir Keir took to the airwaves for LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at Global Studios in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Keir takes a selfie with chief operating officer Martin Linden and staff during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband pointing while wearing a hard hat and pink hi-vis
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband was pretty in pink (hi-vis) during a visit to a ‘Zero Bills’ home in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laughing alongside potter Keith Brymer Jones
The Labour leader pottered around and had a laugh with Keith Brymer Jones during a visit to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer looking out the window of a kitchen selling drinks at Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire
Sir Keir was on hand to dole out drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, as campaigning came to an end (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer smiling as he's surrounded by Labour supporters at West Regwm Farm in Carmarthenshire
And that’s a wrap! The leader looked optimistic as he addressed supporters at West Regwm Farm in Carmarthenshire on the final day of campaigning (Stefan Rousseau/PA)