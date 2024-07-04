For 42 days, the UK’s politicians have travelled around the country bidding to win the support of voters ahead of the General Election.
Photographers from the PA news agency have been with them every step of the way capturing the highs and lows of the campaign.
The General Election is the proverbial moment when people waiting for a long time to be taken where they want to go suddenly see several buses arrive at the same time.
The Prime Minister unveiled the Tory model in Redcar while Sir Keir Starmer revealed Labour’s juggernaut at Uxbridge College.
The Liberal Democrats were notable for eye-catching stunts, many of them water-themed, even managing to photobomb an appearance by the Prime Minister at a rowing club in Henley-on-Thames.
Meanwhile, leader Sir Ed Davey, offered a range of photographer-friendly antics while taking his message to the voters.
Reform UK’s campaign started with Richard Tice at the helm but took on extra momentum with Mr Farage’s decision to enter the fray as leader and candidate for Clacton as he seeks to win a Commons seat, something that has so far eluded him.
In Pictures: Highlights from the 2024 General Election campaign