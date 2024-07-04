Pound holds steady as traders hope for ‘stability’ of Labour landslide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pound holds steady as traders hope for ‘stability’ of Labour landslide

By Press Association
The pound has held steady against the US dollar after an exit poll revealed the Labour Party is on course for a landslide victory (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has held steady against the US dollar after an exit poll revealed the Labour Party is on course for a landslide victory (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The pound has held steady against the US dollar after an exit poll revealed the Labour Party is on course for a landslide victory, affirming the expectations of traders pinning hopes on an upcoming period of political stability.

Sterling was relatively flat against the US dollar, remaining around 1.276, and against the euro, holding at 1.18, after polling stations across the country closed at 10pm.

A large Labour majority had been widely expected and priced into financial markets, leading to a muted reaction for the pound.

Currency movements typically indicate the immediate reaction from financial markets to events that could have an impact on the political and economic landscape.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG, said: “The exit poll has provoked little volatility in foreign exchange markets, as the expected Labour landslide is duly predicted.

“The stability that would be provided by such a win would mean investors can cross ‘UK political risk’ off their list of worries for the time being.”

Economists for Investec Economics said a large Labour majority was “well trailed” by a multitude of opinion polls since the election was called, hence the pound has “failed to react virtually at all”.

“What will matter more to markets, ultimately, is what a Labour government chooses to do if and when it takes office,” Investec said.

The exit poll for broadcasters suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Conservatives reduced to 131.

It would mean a Labour prime minister in No 10 for the first time since 2010.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “If the final results approximately match the exit poll, Keir Starmer would have a large enough majority to plot a stable policy course, which should unlock more business investment and attract greater foreign investment.”

But he cautioned that higher government spending and borrowing, that is currently budgeted for, could slow down Bank of England policymakers in their path to cutting UK interest rates.

Meanwhile, experts said that traders are likely to shift their attention to the second round of the French elections, which has caused a bigger ripple in European financial markets in recent weeks.

The country is holding its general election on Sunday, after its far-right National Rally secured the most votes in the first round of the surprise legislative elections.

“The recent rebound in the euro and stock markets suggests that investors are confident the National Rally will be kept out of power,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst for Forex.com.