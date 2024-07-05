Welsh Secretary David TC Davies says he expects to lose his seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies says he expects to lose his seat

By Press Association
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies says he expects to lose his seat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies says he expects to lose his seat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he is expecting to lose his seat in Monmouthshire, as an exit poll indicated Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will sweep to power.

The Tory minister does not see himself back in Parliament following tonight’s results, BBC Wales has reported.

Elsewhere, polling strongly suggests Chief Whip Simon Hart could lose to Plaid Cymru and Conservative former minister Alun Cairns could miss out in the Vale of Glamorgan to Labour.

In another blow to the Tories, Plaid Cymru is predicted to make a gain in the Ynys Mon constituency, which is currently held by Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie.

The result of Mr Davies’ constituency is “too close to call”, according to the exit poll carried out today by Ipsos UK, which predicts a 61% chance of a Conservative hold and a 39% chance that Labour will claim the seat.

Chief Whip Simon Hart
Chief Whip Simon Hart (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Monmouthshire, Bill Powell, seemed surprised by Mr Davies’ comments, stating that “the Conservatives are still competitive here”.

Mr Davies has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.

The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

Alun Cairns
Former Welsh secretary Alun Cairns is predicted to lose his seat in the Vale of Glamorgan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Plaid Cymru, which currently has two seats in the Commons, could make two gains, with the exit poll predicting the pro-independence party is 69% likely to win in Ynys Mon and 96% likely in the new Caerfyrddin seat.

Despite being embroiled in the election date betting scandal, Mr Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams is predicted to hold his seat in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

Th exit poll has suggested just a 3% likelihood that Labour will make a gain in Mr Williams’ constituency.

Tory support was withdrawn from Mr Williams after he admitted having a “flutter” on the election date.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said the Tories have “let a lot of people down” and taken voters for granted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the member of Senedd said: “Let’s be frank: We’ve let a lot of people down.

“In Wales, the Welsh Conservatives have a solid record in our communities at all levels of government, from local government, to the Senedd, to Parliament.

“And we’re going to take the lead in rebuilding our party in the run up to 2026. Step one: Stop taking lifelong Conservative voters for granted.”