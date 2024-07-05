How election night unfolded – a timeline of key events

As declarations of General Election results began to pick up speed following an exit poll which predicted Labour winning a landslide, here is a timeline of how election night unfolded:

– 10pm

Polling stations across the UK closed.

An exit poll is published predicting a Labour landslide with the party on course for 410 seats and the number of Conservative MPs reduced to a record low of 131.

It also forecast the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP was expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

All UK polling stations closed at 10pm on Thursday (James Weech/PA)

– 11.14pm

The first constituency result is announced, with Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson holding Houghton and Sunderland South in Tyne and Wear.

Ms Phillipson wins 18,837 votes, ahead of Reform UK on 11,668, with the Conservatives in third on 5,514.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.”

– 12.15am

Former Conservative justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland loses his seat in Swindon South to Labour candidate Heidi Alexander.

Sir Robert takes 12,070 votes while Ms Alexander wins 21,676 in the Wiltshire constituency.

– 1.35am

Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon wins the party’s first victory of the night in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Mr Gordon takes 23,976 votes, ahead of the Conservatives on 15,738 and Reform with 5,679 in the North Yorkshire constituency.

The first brick in the blue wall has come crashing down in Harrogate & Knaresborough tonight 🔨 A huge thank you to the entire team who have worked endlessly for this result 👏 We are back in Harrogate & Knaresborough, back in Yorkshire, back in the North, and back across the… https://t.co/OUXXl5ax5v — Tom Gordon (@tomgordonLD) July 5, 2024

– 1.42am

The first Conservative win to be announced is a hold by Mark Francois in Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex.

The Tory candidate wins 17,756 votes ahead of Reform UK with 12,135 and Labour on 11,823.

– 2.11am

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves holds the seat in Leeds West and Pudsey.

In a post on X, she says it was an “honour” to return as the area’s MP, adding “You have put your trust in me. And I will not let you down.”

– 2.18am

Lee Anderson becomes Reform UK’s first elected MP after winning the seat in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.

I think the picture speaks for itself 🩵 pic.twitter.com/BWSlP1hfO7 — Lee Anderson – Reform candidate (@LeeAndersonMP_) July 5, 2024

Reform wins 17,062 votes ahead of Labour with 11,553.

– 2.40am

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey holds the seat of Kingston and Surbiton in London after securing 25,870 votes, following a stunt-packed campaign.

The Conservative candidate received 8,635 votes, with Labour winning 6,561.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Ed says: “It has been a great privilege to serve Kingston and Surbiton and this great community over many years and I’m humbled that you’ve given me the chance to serve you again, so let me start by saying a big thank you.”

The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart. I am humbled by the millions of people who backed us to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 4, 2024

– 2.58am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds the London seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

He said in his counting hall speech: “Tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change – to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a victory speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– 3.09am

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps loses to Labour in Welwyn Hatfield.

– 3.09am

Conservative Justice Secretary Alex Chalk loses in Cheltenham to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson.

– 3.26am

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn beats his old party to hold his seat in Islington North and become an independent MP.

Mr Corbyn has been the MP for the London constituency since 1983.

Jeremy Corbyn has been MP for Islington North since 1983 (Lucy North/PA)

– 3.28am

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is elected in Clacton, winning a UK parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won the seat of Clacton in his eighth attempt at becoming an MP (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking in Clacton after his win, Mr Farage said his party’s performance in the General Election was “truly extraordinary”.

He added: “There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it.”