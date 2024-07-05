George Galloway loses Rochdale seat to Labour

George Galloway has lost the Rochdale constituency just months after winning the seat in a shock by-election.

The leader of the Workers Party, who did not attend the count at Rochdale Leisure Centre to hear the General Election result, lost to Labour’s Paul Waugh.

I thank the people of #Rochdale who gave me 54 sitting days in the last parliament as their MP. Big thanks to my agent my campaign team and the thousands who voted for me today. We took the government party to within 1500 votes and serve notice on Labour that we are here to stay… — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) July 5, 2024

After the defeat Mr Galloway took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: “I thank the people of Rochdale who gave me 54 sitting days in the last parliament as their MP.

“Big thanks to my agent, my campaign team and the thousands who voted for me today.

“We took the government party to within 1500 votes and serve notice on Labour that we are here to stay in Rochdale.

“We will field a full slate of council candidates, establish a full-time office there, campaign to re-open the Maternity Ward and A&E, and keep up the pressure on Labour in the town.”

Former Labour and Respect member, Mr Galloway, swept to victory in Rochdale in February gaining almost 40% of the vote in a contest mired in chaos and controversy and dominated by the Gaza war.

Palestine has been a major theme of Mr Galloway’s political career, throughout which he has voiced ferocious opposition to British and US foreign policies, both in the Middle East and, more recently, in their support for Ukraine.