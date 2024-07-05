Channel 4 clash as Nadine Dorries refuses to reveal Boris Johnson text on-air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 clash as Nadine Dorries refuses to reveal Boris Johnson text on-air

By Press Association
Channel 4 clash as Nadine Dorries refuses to reveal Boris Johnson text on-air (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Nadine Dorries remained tight-lipped over the contents of a text from former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, as Labour heads for a landslide victory in the General Election.

Former MP Ms Dorries, who served as culture secretary under Mr Johnson, confirmed she had been contacted by the ex-Tory leader following the exit poll but refused to reveal his thoughts in an awkward on-screen moment.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis, who were heading up the live election coverage for Channel 4, wanted to see whether Mr Johnson texted Ms Dorries before ex-Tony Blair aide Alastair Campbell had been contacted by his former boss.

Regional cabinet meeting – Staffordshire
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries (Oli Scarff/PA)

Ms Dorries said “no” when asked what Mr Johnson had said to her, before she was quizzed over his track record as a “proven liar” – following the report by Labour veteran Harriet Harman.

The 67-year-old appeared to get into a heated debate with former Labour communications chief Mr Campbell, who was serving as a Channel 4 presenter alongside his The Rest Is Politics podcast co-host Rory Stewart.

Mr Campbell said: “Harriet Harman produced a report which established beyond any doubt that Boris Johnson was a proven liar,” to which Ms Dorries responded: “Are we going to get into that?”

“One of the reasons why your party has lost so badly tonight is because you keep defending a liar and because other people keep defending Liz Truss, who crashed the economy,” Mr Campbell continued.

In response, Ms Dorries referenced a series of bruising rows between the Labour government and the BBC over its coverage of the US-UK invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Blair & Campbell Brighton
Labour leader Tony Blair and press Alastair Campbell (Neil Munns/PA)

At the time, a Radio 4 Today programme reported that the government had “sexed up” an intelligence dossier in the run-up to the conflict to strengthen the case for war.

She said: “You just don’t like it Alastair, you don’t like it when things come back at you.”

In the on-air clash, Mr Campbell asked Mr Stewart: “Why don’t you make a grown up point from the right?”

After the discussion, Ms Dorries disappeared from the table as well as former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who were replaced by Ann Widdecombe and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Guru-Murthy said: “Nadine has gone off to talk to some other people and she’ll be back later on in the morning, and Kwasi has also taken a break.”

Earlier during her appearance on the show, Ms Dorries accused Mr Campbell of sexism.

Mr Campbell said “honestly Nadine, you’ve got to get over Boris Johnson”, before Ms Dorries said: “Actually, I find that quite a sexist comment.”