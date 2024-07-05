People of Mid Ulster voted for decisions to be made ‘at home in Ireland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

People of Mid Ulster voted for decisions to be made ‘at home in Ireland’

By Press Association
Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster Cathal Mallaghan celebrates his election with Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (PA)
Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster Cathal Mallaghan celebrates his election with Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (PA)

The people of Mid Ulster have voted for decisions about their lives to be made “at home in Ireland”, newly elected Cathal Mallaghan said.

Mr Mallaghan, a first time Westminster candidate and former Sinn Fein councillor, maintained the party’s hold on the constituency.

It is a seat that Sinn Fein regards as safe, after holding it since 1997.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, who stood for the third time, fell short in his bid to win the seat.

Cathal Mallaghan
Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster Cathal Mallaghan celebrates his election with his daughters Aoife and Saorla at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (PA)

He won a total of 9,162 votes.

Mr Mallaghan, who received 24,085 votes, pledged to work “hard every day”.

“Sinn Fein went in to this campaign asking people to endorse strong leadership and positive change and a commitment to work for all,” he said at Magherafelt count centre.

“People in Mid Ulster have voted for decisions about their lives and their future to be made here, at home in Ireland.

“They have rejected 14 years of British Tory cuts.

“My commitment as Mid Ulster MP is to work hard every day to deliver on the things that matter to workers, families and to businesses in our community.

General Election 2024
Sinn Fein leaders Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald celebrate as Cathal Mallaghan is elected MP for Mid Ulster (PA)

“This is something I have done as a councillor, a role that I loved and enjoyed for 13 years.

“This Mid Ulster community is strong when it works together. We have seen our strength when we set shared goals and objectives and as an MP, I hope to take those skills and relationships to further improve the quality of life for everyone who calls this place home.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank my family. Anyone who’s involved in political life knows the pressures it puts on families and relationships.

“My wife Louise has been a rock to me throughout this campaign and other campaigns as well and without you this success could not have happened tonight.

“My daughters, Aoife and Saorla, became the youngest canvassers on our team this year, so thank you. They were just amazing.”

Among the unionists, the vote was split with all three main parties running.

Mr Buchanan stood alongside Jay Basra for the Ulster Unionists and TUV candidate Glenn Moore.

The total number of votes polled in Mid Ulster was 45,691, which represented a 61.74% turnout.