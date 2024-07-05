‘Magnificent’ hats of election returning officers take social media by storm

Flamboyant hats worn by some returning officers during the General Election count have been described by those on social media as “magnificent” and better than the candidates themselves.

Annie Brewster, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, took to the podium in the aptly named Welwyn Hatfield to declare Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had lost his seat to Labour while wearing a wide-brimmed hat topped with feathers.

Late-night election count watchers on X, formerly Twitter, said her headwear was “magnificent”, with some feeling it was better than Mr Shapps himself.

X user John wrote: “Grant Shapps loses to Labour – another MINISTER bites the dust – the SIXTH so far.

“Actually he could have been beaten by that returning officers hat. That was magnificent.”

Grant Shapps loses to Labour – another MINISTER bites the dust – the SIXTH so far. Actually he could have been beaten by that returning officers hat. That was magnificent. — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓, 𝕰𝖆𝖗𝖑 𝖔𝖋 𝕭𝖚𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙 (@JohninBucuresti) July 5, 2024

Another user echoed the sentiment.

Shapps gone and also overshadowed by another magnificent hat. pic.twitter.com/bDYe7aj1PQ — Thank🔸You🔸 Europe (@Thankyoueurope) July 5, 2024

Others suggested that Mr Shapps may have wished he could have been behind the large hat following the announcement of the loss of his seat which he has held since 2005.

“I bet Shapps wishes he was the one directly behind that hat…,” one X user wrote.

I bet Shapps wishes he was the one directly behind that hat… #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/vcwtro4bFH — Dave of Future Past (@ShintyDave84) July 5, 2024

Mark Mitchener also joked on X about whether the hat would be “returned to nearby Whipsnade Zoo, or released back into the wild?”.

Another astonishing returning officer hat – this time in the appropriately named constituency of Welwyn Hat-field. After the election, will the hat be returned to nearby Whipsnade Zoo, or released back into the wild? pic.twitter.com/FmLjOfNfZc — Mark Mitchener (@markmitchener) July 5, 2024

Another returning officer, Lucia Bridgeman, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, who announced the results in the Blyth and Ashington constituency, also took social media by storm with her headwear.

Ms Bridgeman wore a large brimmed hat adorned with feathers, complete with a matching ruffled white collar.

X user Seamus Ryan dubbed the Northumberland constituency as one “where they appreciate that all governmental power emanates from having a funky hat”.

Blyth and Ashington: a #GE24 constituency where they appreciate that all governmental power emanates from having a funky hat. pic.twitter.com/j6sBqcj8ip — Seamus Ryan (@meanderingtripe) July 4, 2024

Others suggested they were keen to know where the returning officer had purchased her garments, saying they were “brilliant”.

I want to know where the returning officer in Blyth gets her hat and cravatte because I want them too. They're brilliant! — @moflomojo.bsky.social (@MoFloMoJo) July 4, 2024

I so deeply need that hat that the lady from Blyth was wearing #GeneralElection2024 — Andrew 🖤🩶🤍💜 (@edgarandrewpoe) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, X user Kieren Rees suggested Ms Bridgeman’s headwear was the best he had seen all night.

No one is going to beat the hat in Blyth. No point even competing with that. 😆 — Kieren Rees (@kieren_rees) July 4, 2024

