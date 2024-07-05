‘Magnificent’ hats of election returning officers take social media by storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Magnificent’ hats of election returning officers take social media by storm

By Press Association
Returning officer Annie Brewster donned a large brimmed hat to declare the result for Welwyn Hatfield (Elena Giuliano/PA)
Flamboyant hats worn by some returning officers during the General Election count have been described by those on social media as “magnificent” and better than the candidates themselves.

Annie Brewster, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, took to the podium in the aptly named Welwyn Hatfield to declare Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had lost his seat to Labour while wearing a wide-brimmed hat topped with feathers.

Late-night election count watchers on X, formerly Twitter, said her headwear was “magnificent”, with some feeling it was better than Mr Shapps himself.

X user John wrote: “Grant Shapps loses to Labour – another MINISTER bites the dust – the SIXTH so far.

“Actually he could have been beaten by that returning officers hat. That was magnificent.”

Another user echoed the sentiment.

Others suggested that Mr Shapps may have wished he could have been behind the large hat following the announcement of the loss of his seat which he has held since 2005.

“I bet Shapps wishes he was the one directly behind that hat…,” one X user wrote.

Mark Mitchener also joked on X about whether the hat would be “returned to nearby Whipsnade Zoo, or released back into the wild?”.

Another returning officer, Lucia Bridgeman, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, who announced the results in the Blyth and Ashington constituency, also took social media by storm with her headwear.

Ms Bridgeman wore a large brimmed hat adorned with feathers, complete with a matching ruffled white collar.

X user Seamus Ryan dubbed the Northumberland constituency as one “where they appreciate that all governmental power emanates from having a funky hat”.

Others suggested they were keen to know where the returning officer had purchased her garments, saying they were “brilliant”.

Meanwhile, X user Kieren Rees suggested Ms Bridgeman’s headwear was the best he had seen all night.

However, he was soon forced to correct himself…