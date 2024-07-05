Live: Sir Keir Starmer to be next prime minister after Rishi Sunak admits defeat

Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister after Rishi Sunak admitted defeat in the face of a Labour landslide.

Here’s the latest:

5.11am

First Minister John Swinney has apologised to SNP candidates who did not retain their seats in the House of Commons.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Swinney admitted the result was “very damaging and tough”.

“I’m very sorry to the colleagues who have lost their seats and will lose their seats in the course of this evening,” he said.

“The SNP has been through a very tough time and part of that tough time is the fact that I am now leading the party and have been doing so for the last eight weeks.

“You don’t recover from those tough times in an instant, and we’ve not managed to recover from them during this election campaign and I’m deeply sorry that that’s the situation that we face.

“But we’ve got to face up to the realities of the situation that we are in and we’ve got to build the trust and the confidence of the public in Scotland.”

5.11am

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is waking up this morning to “the sunlight of hope”, which was “shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back”.

In his victory speech, he added: “Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideals that hold this country together.”

5.09

(PA Graphics)

5.07am

(PA Graphics)

5.06am

(PA Graphics)

5.03am

Labour has won the General Election after reaching the required 326 seats.

5.02am

Sir Keir Starmer said “we did it” at a victory party as results pointed to a Labour landslide, adding “change begins now”.

5am

Senior Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his North East Somerset and Hanham seat to Labour.

4.58am

Tory candidate Sir Peter Bottomley, who was Father of the House, has lost his seat in Worthing West to Labour’s Beccy Cooper.

4.57am

Labour has reached 300 seats as 416 constituency results have been declared, securing a 37.4% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 58 seats and a 21.2% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have won in 37 constituencies with 10.6% of the overall vote, while Reform UK have 14.9% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has four seats and Plaid Cymru is on four. The Green Party has 6.9% of the votes and one seat.

4.50am

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Northallerton Leisure Centre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, for the count for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it had been a “difficult night” and that the Labour party had won the General Election. He said the British people had delivered a “sobering verdict” on his party.

4.49am

After 377 constituency results out of 650 in the General Election, turnout stands at 58.7%.

Turnout at the 2019 general election was 67.3%.

4.46am

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held his seat in Richmond and Northallerton.

4.36am

Speaking to the PA news agency as he was leaving the vote count Jeremy Corbyn said: “I’m very happy with the result.”

He said it was a “fantastic result and it’s a triumph for the people of Islington North”.

He said his message for Sir Keir Starmer was: “Our people in Islington North, your neighbouring constituency, turned out in huge numbers on a message of hope, wealth redistribution and fundamental change in our society. I’m very proud of them.”

Asked whether he was hopeful for the future, he said: “I’m always hopeful for the future because I’m a born optimist.”