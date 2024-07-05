First non-unionist to win Lagan Valley says ‘change is possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First non-unionist to win Lagan Valley says ‘change is possible’

By Press Association
Sorcha Eastwood has won the Lagan Valley constituency (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Sorcha Eastwood has won the Lagan Valley constituency (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Sorcha Eastwood said she has shown that change is possible as she became the first non-unionist to win the Lagan Valley seat.

The constituency has long been considered a unionist stronghold and was held by former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for 27 years.

However, after Donaldson was charged with historical sex offences, which he denies, the cross-community Alliance Party viewed the seat as one of its main targets in the election.

In the end Ms Eastwood triumphed by almost 3,000 votes over the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley. She polled 18,618 votes to his 15,659.

General Election 2024
Jonathan Buckley blamed divisions within unionism for his defeat (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Moments after it became clear that Ms Eastwood would win the seat, there was a touching moment. As she received congratulations, she received a phone call from her husband Dale, who is battling a rare form of blood cancer.

In the middle of a media scrum, the new Lagan Valley MP was heard to say: “Yes, it’s true babe.”

Ms Eastwood admitted to being emotional in the wake of her victory.

She said: “This means so much to me.

“Not just me personally, the people of Lagan Valley from all different walks of life – people who are unionist, people who are nationalist, people who are like me and are neither of those things.

“People who hold dear who it is that we are in Lagan Valley, and that is a positive, progressive, vibrant constituency.

“I have spent my whole life growing up in Lagan Valley and if you had ever said that I would be standing here as your MP I wouldn’t have believed you.

“But we have shown that change is possible and change can happen.”

She added: “I’m a Lagan Valley girl born and bred, and this has been in our heart for a long time and I’m just delighted.”

Mr Buckley blamed his defeat on divisions within unionism and predicted the DUP would retake the seat.

He said: “For Lagan Valley, there is brighter days ahead, I can assure you for unionism.

“But it must deal with its internal divisions.

“We must spend less time throwing rocks at each other and looking to the broad picture of unionism to make Northern Ireland work.”

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Robbie Butler had promised to make the contest a three-horse race but trailed in well behind on 11,157 votes and left the Craigavon counting centre before the final result was announced.