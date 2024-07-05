Greens elect second ever MP after Carla Denyer wins in Bristol Central

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens elect second ever MP after Carla Denyer wins in Bristol Central

By Press Association
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Greens co-leader Carla Denyer has become her party’s second ever MP after beating senior Labour figure Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol.

The former Bristol City councillor polled 24,539 votes to beat her Labour opponent by 10,407 votes.

Ms Debbonaire, who was the shadow culture secretary, was tipped for a place in Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet.

The Conservatives finished in a distant third polling 1,998 and fourth was Reform was 1,338. The turnout was 69%.

Ms Denyer, a former engineer, said “Bristol had made history” by electing her to Parliament as a Green Party MP.

She added: “First and most importantly I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for Green.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who put their trust in me. To everyone who gave their vote to someone else this time, I am here for you and ready to listen to you and work hard for you too.”

She also praised her predecessor for her “nine years as a brilliant, hardworking constituency MP”.

The new MP added: “I will do my very best to continue to help the people of Bristol Central as well as you have done.

“This incredible city has long had my heart and the warmth and positivity I have felt during this campaign has been truly humbling.

“I feel so privileged to have this opportunity to serve you and ensure that the real hope that inspired so many people to vote Green is represented in Parliament.”

Fabian Society conference
Thangam Debbonaire (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Ms Debbonaire had represented the former Bristol West seat until this year’s boundary changes since 2015.

In her speech, she congratulated her successor and said representing the city was an “incredible honour and I know you will work incredibly hard for it”.

“The people who have put their trust in you will come to see what a great job you are about to do,” she said.

“Across the country people have voted for a Labour government and I couldn’t be prouder of my part in seeing that happen.

“Fourteen long years of chaos and division have finally to an end and with a Labour government you are going to get investment in renewable energy, bring down hospital waiting times and we are going to put more teachers back into our schools and I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that creativity will be put back into the heart of every child’s education.”

The Green Party has candidates standing in 574 constituencies across England and Wales – the most it has stood in a general election campaign – but is focusing on four seats it believes the party can win.

In addition to Bristol Central, and Brighton Pavilion where Sian Berry hopes to replace her party colleague Caroline Lucas, co-leader Adrian Ramsay is contesting Waveney Valley, and Ellie Chowns is standing in North Herefordshire.