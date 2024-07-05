Independent unionist Alex Easton unseats Alliance deputy leader in North Down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independent unionist Alex Easton unseats Alliance deputy leader in North Down

By Press Association
Alex Easton, Independent Unionist candidate, for the North Down constituency (PA)
Independent unionist Alex Easton has been elected as an MP for North Down, unseating the deputy leader of the centre-ground Alliance Party Stephen Farry.

Mr Easton won 20,913 votes compared to Mr Farry’s 13,608 votes.

In a tearful speech, Mr Easton said his father had always believed in him.

Mr Easton’s mother and father, both aged in their 80s, died following a fire at a property in Bangor in January 2023.

Earlier in the evening as he appeared to be polling well, Mr Easton said: “I have waited all my life for this moment.”

Mr Farry said he had a “disappointing” night and the party would reflect on the overall result over the weekend.

He had won the seat at the 2019 general election ahead of Mr Easton, then a DUP representative, amid a period of bitter division following Brexit.

Five years later, the same two men faced off for the same seat with Mr Easton as an independent candidate, which Mr Farry called “a masterstroke” of his campaign.

Just before 3am, Mr Farry all but conceded and said Mr Easton had “rebranded himself successfully” as an independent.

Stephen Farry at the Titanic Exhibition Centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I look back at the last five years with a lot of pride, we have achieved a lot of things and I think it was very important that I stood by my vision and my values for North Down and indeed for Northern Ireland and further afield,” he said.

“I’ve been in politics now for the best part of 30 years and I’ve had far more ups than downs. I go in to politics – we all do – knowing it’s a very difficult trade to be in, there’s lots of external factors that come into play.”

His comments came after UUP candidate and retired colonel Tim Collins also conceded, and put the reason for polling just 6,754 votes on people being more interested in local issues such as “potholes and hedges” instead of international affairs.

Barry McKee from the Green Party got 1,247 votes, the SDLP’s Deirdre Vaughan got 657 and Independent Chris Carter got 117.

Turnout in the constituency was 58.83%.