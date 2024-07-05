Re-elected Sinn Fein MP Finucane urges Labour to invest in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Re-elected Sinn Fein MP Finucane urges Labour to invest in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, the son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane (PA)
Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has appealed to the incoming Labour government to invest in Northern Ireland’s public services as he was re-elected in North Belfast.

He said he was very “humbled and grateful” to have been re-elected, after winning 17,674 votes – a drop on his vote share in 2019 and 2017.

“Four-and-a-half years ago, I stood here as the first Irish republican to win the seat in North Belfast,” he said.

“It was a momentous occasion on that day, and on that day I made a commitment to the people of North Belfast that I would be there to work for each and every single person in that constituency.

“A constituency that I love, a constituency that I was born in, and have raised my children in and I care deeply about. And I am proud to say I have lived up to that commitment, that without fear or favour, my office has and will continue to work for every single person in North Belfast.”

He said that during the campaign, people had indicated they are “fed up” with the underfunding for public services “inflicted by a cruel and malicious Tory government who tonight, we’re finally seeing the back of”.

He appealed to the incoming Labour government to resource Northern Ireland’s public services before Christmas and to see through investment in Casement Park and the A5.

Mr Finucane thanked all the other candidates who ran in the constituency, as well as their families.

The DUP’s Phillip Brett got 12,062 votes, David Clarke of the TUV got 2,877 votes; People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson received 946 votes, Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party got 4,274 votes; the Green’s Mal O’Hara received 1,206 and the SDLP’s Carl Whyte got 1,413 votes.