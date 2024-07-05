Ex-nursing union chief Pat Cullen wins seat for Sinn Fein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-nursing union chief Pat Cullen wins seat for Sinn Fein

By Press Association
Sinn Fein's Pat Cullen celebrates


Pat Cullen has vowed to put “both feet forward” in her new role as the MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Once the UK’s most marginal seat – decided by just 57 votes in 2019 – there were more than 4,000 votes between Ms Cullen, the former head of the Royal College of Nursing union, and Ulster Unionist Party candidate Diana Armstrong.

Polling 24,844 votes, Ms Cullen saw off Ms Armstrong by 4,571 votes with the UUP candidate gaining 20,273 votes.

Ms Cullen increased the vote share of her predecessor, Michelle Gildernew, who polled 21,986 in 2019.

Watched on by Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill, Ms Cullen told buoyant supporters: “I will work night and day for Fermanagh South Tyrone.”

Sinn Fein's Pat Cullen celebrates with Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald

She paid tribute to the First Minister Ms O’Neill for “putting your trust in me that I could do this”.

Ms Cullen pledged to work alongside Ms Armstrong and said: “We will continue to work together, in your role as councillor and my role as MP and that’s what we will do, as that is what we set out on this journey to do.”

In her concession speech, Ms Armstrong appealed to the new MP to “recognise the pains that have been revisited in recent weeks”.

During an interview on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster in the lead-up to the election, Ms Armstrong challenged Ms Cullen to condemn the 1987 Enniskillen bomb which claimed 12 lives and the 1998 Omagh bombing in which 29 people were killed and two unborn twins.

Ms Cullen did not do so, prompting criticism from victims’ representatives.

In her speech, Ms Armstrong said: “Many people I have spoken to over recent weeks expressed the despair that in 2024, some people running for senior elected office could still not bring themselves to even acknowledge the wrongs of horrors and terrorist acts.”

Eddie Roofe, of the Alliance Party, polled 2,420 votes followed closely by Paul Blake, of the SDLP, with 2,386 votes, Gerry Cullen, of the Cross Community Labour Alternative, with 624 votes and Carl Duffy, of Aontu, with 529 votes.