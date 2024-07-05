Rishi Sunak’s premiership is fourth shortest since 1900

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak’s premiership is fourth shortest since 1900

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s time as prime minister ranks as the fourth shortest since 1900, while Liz Truss remains the shortest on record (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s tenure as prime minister, which lasted one year and 254 days, ranks as one of the shortest of its kind since the start of the 20th century.

Only three prime ministers since 1900 had shorter spells in office: Sir Alec Douglas-Home, PM for 364 days from 1963-64 until losing a general election; Andrew Bonar Law, who clocked up 211 days from 1922-23 before resigning due to ill health; and Liz Truss, whose 49-day premiership in 2022 is also the shortest on record in British history.

Had Mr Sunak decided to carry on and not hold an election until he was required by law – which was January 2025 – he would have been guaranteed to overtake at least one more prime minister: Anthony Eden, who clocked up one year and 279 days in 1955-57.

A chart showing prime ministers with the shortest time in office since 1900
Prime ministers with the shortest time in office since 1900 (PA Graphics)

Waiting until January 2025 would also have allowed Mr Sunak to pass his second anniversary as prime minister, which would have fallen on October 25 2024.

Even if he had then lost the election in January, history books would still have recorded his tenure as PM as lasting from 2022-25.

Mr Sunak’s defeat means the UK will have its sixth prime minister in eight years.

Since the summer of 2016, the country has seen the last weeks of David Cameron’s tenure as PM, the start and end of the premierships of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, and now the beginning of Sir Keir Starmer’s time in Downing Street.

The period from Mr Johnson’s departure in September 2022 to Sir Keir’s arrival in July 2024 is less than two years, representing a turnover of prime ministers that is unprecedented in modern political history.

To find a comparable period, it is necessary to go back around 100 years.

From summer 1922 to the end of 1924, four different people held the position of premier, all doing the job for the first time.

It began with David Lloyd George (Liberal), who was coming to the end of a long spell as prime minister; followed by Andrew Bonar Law (Conservative) whose tenure was cut short by illness; then Stanley Baldwin (Conservative) who lasted only a few months before failing to win a majority at a general election; and finally Ramsay MacDonald (Labour) who led a short-lived minority government.

By contrast, in the 28 years between 1979 and 2007, only three people held the top job: Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair.