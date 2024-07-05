Sinn Fein’s new MP for Newry and Armagh promises ‘positive change’

Sinn Fein’s new MP for Newry and Armagh said that his supporters voted for “strong leadership and positive change” as he celebrated gaining an increased majority for his party.

Daire Hughes polled top with 22,299 votes, gaining an extra 2,012 votes more than Sinn Fein’s departing MP, Mickey Brady, who announced his intention not to stand again in the safe seat earlier this year.

The former mayor of Newry and Mourne council said: “This election was about endorsing strong leadership and positive change and the people of Newry and Armagh have done just that.

“They voted for decisions about their future to be made here, at home, in Ireland. They voted to support better funding for public services. I would like to thank each and every person who voted for me and Sinn Fein yesterday. We are committed to working hard for all and that is precisely what we intend to do.”

He pledged to oppose UK Government cuts and to work for a united Ireland in partnership with all of Sinn Fein’s MLAs, TDs and MEPs to “reach our economic, cultural and social potential”.

The SDLP’s Pete Byrne came second, losing ground from his previous election performance, receiving 6,806 votes compared to 9,449 in 2019.

He told his supporters: “I came into politics to make this place a better place to live, work and raise a family. I said when I stood here in 2019 in third place that I was just rolling up my sleeves. They are still fully rolled up; I still believe in that vision.”

Gareth Wilson of the Democratic Unionist Party took third place with 5,900 votes; with Keith Ratcliffe of the TUV receiving 4,099 votes.

Sam Nicholson, son of former MEP Jim Nicholson, polled 3,175 votes. Helena Young of the Alliance Party received 2,692 votes. Aontu’s Liam Reichenberg won 888 votes, while Conservative Samantha Rayner got 83.