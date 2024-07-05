Sinn Fein’s new MP for Newry and Armagh promises ‘positive change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sinn Fein’s new MP for Newry and Armagh promises ‘positive change’

By Press Association
Sinn Fein’s Daire Hughes after winning the Newry & Armagh constituency (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Sinn Fein’s Daire Hughes after winning the Newry & Armagh constituency (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Sinn Fein’s new MP for Newry and Armagh said that his supporters voted for “strong leadership and positive change” as he celebrated gaining an increased majority for his party.

Daire Hughes polled top with 22,299 votes, gaining an extra 2,012 votes more than Sinn Fein’s departing MP, Mickey Brady, who announced his intention not to stand again in the safe seat earlier this year.

The former mayor of Newry and Mourne council said: “This election was about endorsing strong leadership and positive change and the people of Newry and Armagh have done just that.

“They voted for decisions about their future to be made here, at home, in Ireland. They voted to support better funding for public services. I would like to thank each and every person who voted for me and Sinn Fein yesterday. We are committed to working hard for all and that is precisely what we intend to do.”

He pledged to oppose UK Government cuts and to work for a united Ireland in partnership with all of Sinn Fein’s MLAs, TDs and MEPs to “reach our economic, cultural and social potential”.

The SDLP’s Pete Byrne came second, losing ground from his previous election performance, receiving 6,806 votes compared to 9,449 in 2019.

He told his supporters: “I came into politics to make this place a better place to live, work and raise a family. I said when I stood here in 2019 in third place that I was just rolling up my sleeves. They are still fully rolled up; I still believe in that vision.”

Gareth Wilson of the Democratic Unionist Party took third place with 5,900 votes; with Keith Ratcliffe of the TUV receiving 4,099 votes.

Sam Nicholson, son of former MEP Jim Nicholson, polled 3,175 votes. Helena Young of the Alliance Party received 2,692 votes. Aontu’s Liam Reichenberg won 888 votes, while Conservative Samantha Rayner got 83.