DUP’s Sammy Wilson tells other unionist parties they ‘ought to be ashamed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

DUP’s Sammy Wilson tells other unionist parties they ‘ought to be ashamed’

By Press Association
East Antrim candidate Sammy Wilson of the DUP (Niall Carson/PA)
East Antrim candidate Sammy Wilson of the DUP (Niall Carson/PA)

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson told other unionist parties they “ought to be ashamed” as he was re-elected to East Antrim with 28.9% of the vote.

Mr Wilson retained the seat he has held for 19 years with 11,462 votes, but with a majority of just 1,306 votes over his nearest rival Danny Donnelly of the Alliance Party.

The DUP saw a significant drop in its vote share on five years ago.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Wilson said: “There are seats which will be occupied in Westminster for the next five years by someone who is opposed to many of the unionist ideals which I adhere to. They didn’t need to be lost. They could have been won had the unionist vote not been split.

“My message to you is, ‘You ought to be ashamed; you knew what you were doing. In fact, in some cases, you made it quite clear that your chief objective was to destroy another unionist party rather than to ensure that the Union was secured’.

“I hope that in the days to come unionists will learn that, if we want to have the kind of representation at Westminster that we deserve, then we must act together – not act against each other.”

The Ulster Unionists fielded high-profile Stormont Assembly member John Stewart, who polled 23.9% of the vote (9,476), up from 2019. The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) candidate Matthew Warwick came fourth, receiving 10.4% of the vote on 4,135 votes.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had publicly backed Mr Wilson despite the TUV and Reform UK entering an alliance for the General Election.

Sinn Fein’s Oliver McMullan received 2,986, while Margaret Anne McKilliop of the SDLP and Mark Francis Bailey from the Green Party Northern Ireland polled 892 and 568 votes respectively.

Turnout for East Antrim was 54.3%.