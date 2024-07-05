Former prime minister Liz Truss loses seat to Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former prime minister Liz Truss loses seat to Labour

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat to Labour in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

Terry Jermy has become the MP for South West Norfolk with 11,847 votes after ousting the Conservative who spent 44 days in the top job.

He overturned the 26,195 majority which Ms Truss secured in 2019 – a notional 27.85% swing from Conservative to Labour.

The result means Rishi Sunak is the only Prime Minister from the last 14 years whose seat remains blue.

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her South West Norfolk South West seat to Labour (Jacob King/PA)

After she lost her seat, Ms Truss hugged allies and left the counting hall in King’s Lynn without making a speech.

The ex-PM was late to the declaration, with the crowd slow clapping after seven candidates had lined up on the stage for several minutes – without Ms Truss being present.

The Tories have lost the constituencies once held by Lord Cameron, Lady May, Boris Johnson and Ms Truss overnight.

Among them is Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a Labour gain, which was held by Mr Johnson when he was prime minister.

They lost Witney to the Liberal Democrats – the Oxfordshire seat which belonged to Lord Cameron between 2001 and 2016.

The Lib Dems also took Henley and Thame – a new constituency which replaced Henley, Mr Johnson’s first seat in the House of Commons – and Lady May’s Maidenhead seat.

Ms Truss took 11,217 votes, with Reform UK’s Toby McKenzie in third place with 9,958.