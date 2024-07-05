SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna retains seat at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna retains seat at Westminster

By Press Association
Claire Hanna (left) has retained her seat (Liam McBurney/PA)
Claire Hanna (left) has retained her seat (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna has predicted a “step change” in the UK Government’s attitude to Northern Ireland after she retained her seat at Westminster.

Ms Hanna, who secured almost 50% of the vote with 21,345 votes, saw off a challenge from the Alliance Party’s Kate Nicholl to win the renamed South Belfast and Mid Down seat.

The returning MP expressed confidence that a Labour government would boost investment in Northern Ireland and would also demonstrate an “appetite” for reforming Stormont’s institutions.

The SDLP has been among those calling for reforms to prevent further collapses of the powersharing institutions in Belfast.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

Devolution has been in cold storage for five of the last seven years as a result of Sinn Fein, and then the DUP, using a controversial veto power to pull down the ministerial executive.

Asked if the new Government would deliver a “step change” in regard to Northern Ireland, Ms Hanna told the PA news agency: “I don’t doubt it for a minute. Nobody’s pretending that it’s the very top of everybody’s list in Westminster. But Keir Starmer clearly has an institutional memory and an attachment to Northern Ireland (he formerly worked for the Northern Ireland Policing Board), as do many others.”

She added: “I think there’s a keenness to understand and to help.”

Ms Hanna said she expected more funding for the region.

“There was an acknowledgment, even by the outgoing government, that public services weren’t adequately funded based on the need and the demographics that we have here.”

On Stormont reform, she added: “We need to end this chronic nihilism where we collapse it every couple of years because that is what is making everybody in Northern Ireland’s life difficult.”