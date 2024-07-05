Allister unseats Paisley in shock victory in North Antrim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allister unseats Paisley in shock victory in North Antrim

By Press Association
The DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr, who had held the North Antrim seat since 2010, lost to TUV leader Jim Allister (Niall Carson/PA)
The DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr, who had held the North Antrim seat since 2010, lost to TUV leader Jim Allister (Niall Carson/PA)

There has been a “seismic political earthquake” in North Antrim, TUV leader Jim Allister said as he was elected the constituency’s MP.

It meant Ian Paisley Jr lost the seat he has held since 2010, in a shock end to a family dynasty in the region.

Mr Allister was elected MP with 28.3% of the valid poll – 11,642 votes, a narrow majority of just 450.

North Antrim was regarded as one of the safest DUP constituencies going into the election, having been held by either Mr Paisley or his father since 1970.

General Election 2024
TUV leader Jim Allister of the TUV is elected MP for North Antrim following the count at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Paisley Jr came a close second with 11,192 votes – in a dramatic negative 23.6 point share change.

Speaking at the Magherafelt count centre after his election, Mr Allister took aim at the DUP’s negotiations with the UK Government over post-Brexit trade arrangements, particularly under the leadership of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

He said: “Today we mark an occasion when, after 54 years of DUP and Ian Paisley dynasty, North Antrim has taken an alternative course.

“That is an alternative course which signals a number of things. Amongst those is a very clear indication that the unionist people of North Antrim will not be taken for granted and certainly will not be taken for fools.

“Because the DUP just a few weeks ago, sought to hoodwink every unionist in this province, when they pretended the Donaldson deal had got rid of the Irish Sea border and restored our place in the United Kingdom – those were brazen falsehoods.”

General Election 2024
Ian Paisley Jr watches a partial recount of votes for the North Antrim constituency at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA

Mr Allister pledged to “never lose focus” on issues such as EU law operating in Northern Ireland, adding: “It is beyond shameful that in this part of the United Kingdom there has been that subjugation of sovereignty whereby the foreign institution holds sway and control in our lives.”

He said North Antrim now has a “new starting point”.

There had been a decline in Mr Paisley’s majority in recent elections but in 2019 he was still far ahead – by 12,721 votes.

Speaking on Friday morning, the outgoing MP congratulated his successor and commended the other candidates.

Mr Paisley said being a Member of Parliament for 14 years was a “huge privilege”.

He said: “The tides of life ebb and flow, as we all know.”

He added: “Life is made up of many chapters and I embrace the next chapter as happily as I embraced the previous chapters.”

Mr Allister’s decision to run in the constituency had been expected to put a dent in Mr Paisley’s majority but his victory is seen as one of the major surprises of election night.

His party suffered a major blow last month when Reform UK leader Nigel Farage personally endorsed Mr Paisley and another DUP election candidate, despite his party having an official electoral alliance with the TUV in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan received 7,714 votes, while 4,488 went to Alliance’s Raicheal Mhic Niocaill, and Ulster Unionist Jackson Minford claimed 3,901.