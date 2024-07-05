Gregory Campbell retains East Londonderry by slim margin over Sinn Fein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gregory Campbell retains East Londonderry by slim margin over Sinn Fein

By Press Association
Gregory Campbell of the DUP was re-elected in East Londonderry at Meadowbank Sports Arena (PA)
Gregory Campbell has promised to build a “better future for our people” as he retained the East Londonderry seat he has held for 23 years.

Mr Campbell, who has now topped the poll for the DUP in seven consecutive general elections, received just 179 more votes than Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk.

The last of the 18 Northern Ireland constituencies to be called, the announcement was made shortly before 8am on Friday after a full recount.

After promising a short speech, Mr Campbell said: “I couldn’t have had a better team, they canvassed thousands upon thousands of doors and I thank them one and all.

General Election 2024
Kathleen McGurk of Sinn Fein hugged party deputy leader Michelle O’Neill as she conceded defeat in East Londonderry at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA)

“Thirty years ago, those who had started the needless slaughter of the innocents finally realised that they had to stop.

“Those who held the line against them, forcing them to do so were the peacemakers. We’re in a different era now thanks to those genuine peacemakers.

“There is no disguising that there is still massive political differences between all of us on the platform and out there in the country.

“We must build a better future for our people, those we agree with and those we disagree with.

“As we build that better future there cannot be any rewriting of the past.

“Those here in Northern Ireland advocating massive change of a political nature are doomed to failure.

“We are where we are. Let’s show the people, all of the people, that we are up to the task of improving their lives of those we are privileged to represent.”

Whilst claiming victory, the DUP reduced its majority for the first time since the 2010 election, not helped by the fact that three unionist candidates were standing this time round.

The TUV, who did not contest East Londonderry in the previous general election, fielded Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Allister Kyle. He finished on 4,363.

Mr Campbell’s nearest challenger in 2019, Cara Hunter of the SDLP, saw her vote share at 5,260.

Turnout for East Londonderry was 54.7%.