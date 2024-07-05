Nigella Lawson, Russell T Davies and Carol Vorderman celebrate Tory defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigella Lawson, Russell T Davies and Carol Vorderman celebrate Tory defeat

By Press Association
Stars including Nigella Lawson have hailed the Tory defeat at the ballot box (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Stars including Nigella Lawson have hailed the Tory defeat at the ballot box (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Famous faces including Carol Vorderman, Nigella Lawson and Russell T Davies have celebrated the Tory defeat as Labour won a landslide General Election victory.

Former Countdown star Vorderman trumpeted the use of tactical voting, saying it contributed to the defeat of high profile Conservatives including former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

She wrote on X: “BREAKING Liz Truss lost her seat due to Tactical voting and YOU.

Lawson also appeared to celebrate Truss’s defeat in her South West Norfolk constituency, where she lost her seat to Labour’s Terry Jermy in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

The celebrity chef tweeted a cartwheel emoji, a lettuce emoji and another cartwheel emoji.

Truss came to be associated with a lettuce after a tabloid newspaper livestreamed footage of the vegetable to see if it would last longer than her tenure in No 10.

Doctor Who showrunner Davies appeared particularly pleased by the ousting of veteran Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Brexiteer was defeated by Labour’s Dan Norris in the new North East Somerset and Hanham constituency.

Davies shared the viral photo of Sir Jacob lounging in the front bench of the House Of Commons and wrote: “At last,” adding a celebration emoji.

He added the location of the post as: “New World.”

Filmmaker David Furnish, the husband of Sir Elton John, commented: “Bye Felicia,” on the post.

Former footballer Gary Neville also seemed gratified by Sir Jacob’s defeat, also tweeting the photo of him in repose on the front bench.

He wrote: “Morning,” adding the red rose emoji, which is the symbol of the Labour Party.

Neville also trumpeted the ousting of Ms Truss, writing: “Liz Truss no longer an MP. Fully deserved for the devastating wrecking ball impact

