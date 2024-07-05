Starmer vows to get NHS ‘back on its feet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer vows to get NHS ‘back on its feet’

By Press Association
The new Prime Minister said that nurses, along with other professions, would not be ‘ignored’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Prime Minister has vowed to get the NHS “back on its feet” in his first speech as leader.

Sir Keir Starmer said he would help the NHS “face the future” before he entered 10 Downing Street for the first time as Prime Minister.

Speaking outside the famous residence, Sir Keir said that changing the country “is not like flicking a switch” but he said that “the work of change begins immediately”.

General Election 2024
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made his comments as he stood in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

“Changing a country is not like flicking a switch – the world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while, but have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately,” he said.

“Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain with wealth created in every community; our NHS back on its feet, facing the future; secure borders; safer streets; everyone treated with dignity and respect at work; the opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good.”

He also pledged that nurses, along with other professions, would not be “ignored”.

Sir Keir said: “For too long now, we have turned a blind eye as millions slid into greater insecurity – nurses; builders; drivers; carers; people doing the right thing, working harder every day – recognised at moments like this before yet, as soon as the cameras stop rolling, their lives are ignored. I want to say very clearly to those people, not this time.”

The historic Labour victory comes as the NHS celebrates its 76th anniversary.

The National Health Service was launched on July 5 1948 and was the brainchild of then-Labour health secretary Aneurin Bevan.

It was the first system of its kind and in the 76 years since its inception, the NHS has become the best-known health service in the world.

While the service has faced its own difficulties in recent years, surveys show that the majority of the British public still believe in the founding principles of the service.

Some 82% agree that the NHS should be available to everyone, 91% think it should be free of charge and 82% believe it should be primarily funded through taxes, according to the latest Social Attitudes Survey.

Yet the poll showed that satisfaction with the service dipped to its lowest ever level in 2023, with some 24% of the public saying they were satisfied with the health service.