Starmer ‘excluded deaf community’ in first speech as PM, says charity

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of excluding the deaf community by not having a sign language interpreter with him as he made his first speech as Prime Minister.

According to the hearing charity RNID, government officials have pledged to have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters on hand for big announcements from spring 2024.

But there was no interpreter in sight during Mr Starmer’s speech outside 10 Downing Street.

There was a BSL interpreter on the BBC News channel’s coverage of the speech.

Michael Quinlan, advocacy manager at RNID, said: “The UK’s deaf BSL users were totally excluded today from a historic moment for the nation because no British Sign Language interpreter was there outside Number 10 when Keir Starmer spoke. That sends an appalling message.

“The new Prime Minister has started his term by cutting off thousands of deaf people, and giving the message that they are not important for the new government.

“BSL was recognised as an official language in law in 2022, an incredible moment for the deaf community.

“In 2024, the government promised to provide in-person interpretation for all major press conferences, giving us equal access. This has not happened.

“Today, while our country has moved forwards, deaf people have yet again been left behind.”

Campaigners from the charity waited outside Downing Street on Friday morning with an interpreter, offering the service if needed.

As part of the former government’s disability action plan, which was published in February, officials said they would “make government publications and communications more accessible”.

This included a pledge that “Number 10 Downing Street will work to provide in-situ BSL interpretation for all major press conferences and briefings from spring 2024 onwards.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak was also accused of leaving deaf people “behind” when he called the General Election as no BSL interpreter accompanied him when he made his speech outside Number 10.

RNID says there are an estimated 87,000 deaf BSL users in the UK.