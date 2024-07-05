Starmer ‘excluded deaf community’ in first speech as PM, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer ‘excluded deaf community’ in first speech as PM, says charity

By Press Association
The RNID said government officials had pledged to have British Sign Language interpreters on hand for big announcements from spring 2024 (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of excluding the deaf community by not having a sign language interpreter with him as he made his first speech as Prime Minister.

According to the hearing charity RNID, government officials have pledged to have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters on hand for big announcements from spring 2024.

But there was no interpreter in sight during Mr Starmer’s speech outside 10 Downing Street.

There was a BSL interpreter on the BBC News channel’s coverage of the speech.

Michael Quinlan, advocacy manager at RNID, said: “The UK’s deaf BSL users were totally excluded today from a historic moment for the nation because no British Sign Language interpreter was there outside Number 10 when Keir Starmer spoke. That sends an appalling message.

“The new Prime Minister has started his term by cutting off thousands of deaf people, and giving the message that they are not important for the new government.

“BSL was recognised as an official language in law in 2022, an incredible moment for the deaf community.

“In 2024, the government promised to provide in-person interpretation for all major press conferences, giving us equal access. This has not happened.

“Today, while our country has moved forwards, deaf people have yet again been left behind.”

Campaigners from the charity waited outside Downing Street on Friday morning with an interpreter, offering the service if needed.

As part of the former government’s disability action plan, which was published in February, officials said they would “make government publications and communications more accessible”.

This included a pledge that “Number 10 Downing Street will work to provide in-situ BSL interpretation for all major press conferences and briefings from spring 2024 onwards.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak was also accused of leaving deaf people “behind” when he called the General Election as no BSL interpreter accompanied him when he made his speech outside Number 10.

RNID says there are an estimated 87,000 deaf BSL users in the UK.