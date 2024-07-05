Crest Nicholson attracts fresh takeover interest after shrugging off Bellway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Crest Nicholson attracts fresh takeover interest after shrugging off Bellway

By Press Association
The Surrey-based company did not comment on the latest takeover reports (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Surrey-based company did not comment on the latest takeover reports (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crest Nicholson has attracted fresh takeover interest after rejecting a possible offer from rival housebuilder Bellway, as the housing sector was boosted by a Labour election victory.

The Surrey-based company is understood to have been approached by Avant Homes last month.

As first reported by Sky News, Avant made an all-share proposal to Crest to combine the two housebuilders, but the offer was rejected by its board.

Avant – an affordable housebuilder focused on the Midlands, the North of England, and Scotland – is backed by US investment firm Elliott Advisors.

Housing development in Kent
Housebuilders topped the FTSE 100 on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elliott came to the fore earlier this year when it swooped in with multiple proposed offers to buy British electricals giant Currys, all of which were rejected by the retailer.

Crest Nicholson last month said it had rejected a string of offers from competitor Bellway, including one worth £650 million.

The housebuilder said it felt the offers undervalued it and its future prospects.

Avant’s proposal is understood to represent a 20% premium to Bellway’s 253p per share offer, as the firm jostles to put a more attractive offer on the table.

Crest did not comment on the latest takeover reports.

Meanwhile, London-listed housebuilders enjoyed a boost to their share price on Friday after overnight election results revealed that the Labour Party had achieved a landslide victory at the polls.

One of the party’s key campaign pledges was to reform the planning system to build 1.5 million new homes in the next parliament.

Investors were eager to cash in on the likely lift the plans will bring builders, with Persimmon, Vistry, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments the biggest risers on the FTSE 100 on Friday.

Shares in FTSE 250-listed Crest Nicholson were about 4% higher on Friday afternoon.