Sir Keir Starmer’s ‘sunlight of hope’ shines as new era begins at Downing Street

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer entered Downing Street for the first time as Prime Minister on Friday (James Manning/PA)
Sir Keir’s Starmer’s promise of the “sunlight of hope” returning to the UK briefly became a reality as he started his new role as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader appeared to have luck on his side as he enjoyed dry conditions while his government predecessors again fell foul of wet weather at Downing Street during a frantic few hours.

It seemed the early forecast mirrored the dismal General Election result of the outgoing Conservatives, with Jeremy Hunt first to arrive under gloomy skies on Friday morning.

Jeremy Hunt left Downing Street with his family by his side (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of members of the global media packed tightly together into every available inch of the street and braved the heavy rain with a sea of umbrellas and hot coffees.

There was a brief reprieve for the former Chancellor’s exit, with Mr Hunt’s dog smiling and wagging her tail with excitement as the whole family walked out together in good spirits.

Not to be outdone as Downing Street’s best pet, Larry the cat made his customary appearance and left reporters vying for his attention before taking a seat outside No 10 to wait patiently for Rishi Sunak’s arrival.

Crowds also began to grow behind police officers outside the street, with a partial rendition of So Long, Farewell from The Sound Of Music loud enough to be heard from the wooden lectern as it was lifted into place.

While only a very light drizzle of rain fell during Mr Sunak’s speech, it still conjured up memories of the soaking he received when he announced the General Election in the same position in May.

Rishi Sunak announced he would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party (Lucy North/PA)

The speech itself was short but apologetic and dignified, and left a hushed silence as he and wife Akshata Murty held hands and set off for their meeting with the King at Buckingham Palace.

Random showers continued to fall on Downing Street as anticipation built for Sir Keir’s big moment, until the presence of Labour activists coincided with a marked change in conditions.

Umbrellas were put away and replaced with Union, Welsh and Scottish flags and loud cheering from the group that gathered to the side of Sir Keir’s new home.

It was then the “sunlight of hope” the Labour leader had spoken of in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall hours earlier lit up the building’s facade with brighter skies appearing overhead.

Sir Keir Starmer and Victoria warmly embraced the crowds outside Downing Street as they arrived (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By the time the Prime Minister had arrived with his wife Lady Starmer, it had somewhat dimmed, but the metaphorical importance of the weather was clear.

A raucous atmosphere greeted the pair and Sir Keir duly responded with a speech filled with honesty and determination, and one that was longer to include all of Labour’s 14 years in the political shadow.

There were smiles and waves at the media outside the famous No 10 door before Sir Keir and Lady Starmer entered the famous residence to more unrelenting cheers and applause.

The Prime Minister will hope the emerging sunshine seen on Downing Street on the biggest day of his political life so far, however brief it was, will be a taste of things to come under the new Labour government.