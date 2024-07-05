What is top of the to-do list for the new Justice Secretary?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is top of the to-do list for the new Justice Secretary?

By Press Association
Shabana Mahmood could face pressure to make a string of urgent decisions as she takes on the role of Justice Secretary (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shabana Mahmood could face pressure to make a string of urgent decisions as she takes on the role of Justice Secretary.

Top of her teeming in-tray will likely be how to tackle overcrowding in prisons after governors warned cells could be full within a matter of days of Labour taking office.

There has been no shortage of anguished cries from campaigners and legal commentators lamenting the state of the country’s beleaguered justice system as report after report has warned it is victims who are suffering amid swelling court backlogs, staff shortages, crumbling buildings and a lack of funding.

Sir Keir Starmer already admitted his administration may have to keep releasing prisoners early to ease the pressure on jails despite the policy proving contentious.

On Thursday he branded the crisis, which has also seen police asked not to arrest suspects because of a lack of prison space, a “shocking indictment” on the previous government and a “terrible state of affairs” to “inherit”.

Stressing how it would be impossible to magic up a new prison within hours of the election result, he added: “We’re going to have to get on with the hard yards of sorting this mess out.”

Warning the problem puts the public in danger, the Prison Governors’ Association, which represents more than 95% of all prison governors and managers working in England and Wales, last week said the entire criminal justice system “stands on the precipice of failure” as it called on the next government to tackle problems “without delay”.

In an open letter to the leaders of political parties, the body said it believes there is “no other option open” to government than to release more prisoners early to grip the “crisis”, adding: “An uncrowded prison system should have no more than about 78,000 people in custody.”

As of Friday, the prison population stood at 87,453 with a “usable operational capacity” of 88,864, indicating 1,411 spaces are available.

This does not include about 1,350 other cell spaces which are always kept free as a contingency measure, so prisons have the capacity to operate safely and respond to any urgent or unforeseen circumstances.

An interior view of a wing inside Pentonville Prison
The inside of Pentonville Prison, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Government expanded the scheme which meant some inmates could be released from jail up to 70 days early, in a bid to free up prison cells, but concerns have been raised that dangerous criminals could end up being eligible.

Officials insist offenders will continue to be supervised under strict conditions.

The letter followed a threat from the prison officers’ union last month that it could take the government to court if overcrowding in jails gets worse.

The Prison Officers Association has repeatedly raised fears prisons could be full by early July and said it may launch a legal challenge under health and safety laws if safe capacity levels are breached because guards have “no right to strike” in England and Wales.

In a report published earlier this year, Whitehall’s spending watchdog found overcrowding in prisons is now “one of the biggest obstacles” to cutting the courts backlog.

The Ministry of Justice was already building six new prisons to create an extra 20,000 places as demand grows for cell spaces, partially because of the Government’s recruitment campaign to hire 20,000 more police officers.

About 6,000 spaces have been created already and about 10,000 will be built by the end of 2025. Whether the programme will continue as planned since the change in government remains to be seen.

Among the myriad of concerns high on the agenda for the incoming department boss are the delays victims are facing, with some having to wait years to see justice.

The Government’s target of cutting the crown court backlog to 53,000 by March 2025 is “no longer achievable”, the National Audit Office has said.

Meanwhile, questions continue to swirl over whether the Probation Service is fit for purpose in the wake of a string of high-profile killings by criminals shortly after they were released from prison.