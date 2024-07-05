Fate of Thames Water and budget for nature-friendly farming in Labour’s in-tray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fate of Thames Water and budget for nature-friendly farming in Labour’s in-tray

By Press Association
The new Labour Government is being urged to ‘hit the ground running’ with action for the countryside (Steve Parsons/PA)
Labour inherits a host of environmental issues that will need to be dealt with by a department which is unprotected and could face a further financial squeeze.

The new Government is already being urged to “hit the ground running” and “crack on” with nature recovery and investment to support the countryside, where it has won many rural seats as the old “Tory Shire” stereotype fades away.

High on the agenda for new Environment Secretary Steve Reed will be the polluted and degraded state of rivers, lakes and coastal waters, which have prompted widespread criticism of government and water companies along with high leakage rates and shareholder pay-outs.

While it has pledged to rein in the water companies, one of the first challenges Labour will face is the looming crisis over funding at Thames Water, with Ofwat set to publish draft rulings next week on water companies’ business plans for the next five years, a potential crunch point for the debt-laden utility.

A worst-case scenario could see the new Government forced into enacting some form of temporary nationalisation of Thames Water.

The election has also come after the UK saw its second wettest autumn and winter on record, as storms flooded homes and left fields sodden and unplantable, with analysis suggesting the extreme rainfall was made more intense by global warming.

Farmers have endured a torrid winter, which in England comes as the sector moves over to a new post-Brexit payment system of Environmental Land Management schemes (Elms) which pays for “public goods” such as healthy soil and habitat creation, replacing subsidies based largely on area of land farmed.

While Labour’s manifesto pledged to make Elms “work for farmers and nature”, it was silent on the level of funding it would commit to the scheme in this Parliament, something which National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw labelled “deeply disappointing”.

In the wake of the election result, Mr Bradshaw said: “For Britain’s farmers, the number one priority for the new Labour Government must be to set an increased multi-year agriculture budget for the duration of the next Parliament.

“This is about investing in the future of British farming – in homegrown food, in the environment and in renewable energy.”

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) president Victoria Vyvyan said: “The new Government must hit the ground running.

“From providing certainty around the farming budget to overhauling the archaic planning system, it needs to go for growth with a robust and ambitious strategy for the countryside.”

The Elms programme is also key to delivering targets in the Environment Act, such as halting the decline in species by 2030, which Labour has committed to meeting, and conservationists have called for a ramp-up in investment for nature-friendly farming.

There will be key demands from green groups which failed to materialise in the last parliament, including a ban on sale of horticultural peat and support for reintroducing lost species such as beavers to the wild.

And conservationists will also be looking to the new Environment Secretary to deliver on tree-planting targets and a global commitment to fully protect 30% of land and sea by 2030.

Richard Benwell, chief executive of the coalition of nature and conservation groups Wildlife and Countryside Link, said the General Election showed a strong public mandate for action on nature and climate.

“Now Government can crack on to deliver nature recovery and clean power by 2030,” he said.

“Sir Keir Starmer’s team will need a clear plan on planning reforms and prioritising space on land and at sea, which enable nature recovery and the renewable energy we need, with investment in both to match.

“Significant further investment is needed for nature, not least in nature-friendly farming, with the opportunity to raise funding through a levy on those that pollute our environment paying to restore our waters, air and soils.”