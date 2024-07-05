Sir Patrick Vallance: From Covid adviser to science minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Patrick Vallance: From Covid adviser to science minister

By Press Association
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (James Manning/PA)
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (James Manning/PA)

Sir Patrick Vallance, who was chief scientific adviser to the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been appointed a Minister of State for science in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Sir Patrick, who will also be made a peer, has previously backed Labour’s flagship manifesto pledge to set up a publicly owned energy firm.

The man whose face became synonymous with Covid briefings during the lockdown held the role of the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser throughout the pandemic.

He was knighted in 2022 for his service during the pandemic, with Sir Patrick being one of the key scientists updating the public in televised Downing Street briefings, sometimes alongside then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

He served as chief scientific adviser from April 2018 to April 2023 and prior to that worked at pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline.

Sir Patrick Vallance
Then chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty, then chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and then prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Upon stepping down from his role in government, Sir Patrick took on the role of chairman at the Natural History Museum.

Earlier this year, Sir Patrick suggested in The Times that Labour’s plans for Great British Energy, a publicly owned company which also aims to drive Net Zero policies, could be “done fast”.

The former adviser also took aim at Rishi Sunak for slowing down the implementation of Net Zero policies.

He wrote: “If we choose to go slowly others will provide the answers and we will ultimately end up buying the solutions.”

He added: “I am often asked which of Britain’s many pressing public policy challenges need a vaccine-style approach.

“I believe that one such priority is the urgent need to end the era of excessive carbon emissions, high energy bills and energy insecurity by accelerating the net zero transition to clean, homegrown energy.

“With a determined effort using currently available technologies and those that are close to being deployable, a clean power system by 2030 is achievable.”