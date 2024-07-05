I wish him well – Gareth Southgate has no advice for Sir Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

I wish him well – Gareth Southgate has no advice for Sir Keir Starmer

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate, left, has sent his best wishes to new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Bradley Collyer/ Stefan Rousseau/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate, left, has sent his best wishes to new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Bradley Collyer/ Stefan Rousseau/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate wished new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer well – but stopped short of offering any tips to survive in the public eye.

Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory in Thursday’s General Election and has installed his new cabinet from Downing Street.

While Starmer settles into Number 10, he will be hoping to find time to tune in as Southgate’s England side face Switzerland in Saturday’s crunch Euro 2024 quarter-final in Dusseldorf.

The match will be Southgate’s 100th as England boss since he took the reins, initially on an interim basis, in 2016.

That run has seen him outlast four British prime ministers, with Starmer now the fifth.

Asked if he had any advice for Starmer and who he thought had the tougher of the two jobs, Southgate replied: “Well, I’m not envious of his job. No, I don’t have any advice.

“I think when you’re in a position of responsibility, as I am, you realise that advice comes from every direction.

“Everybody has a simple solution to complex problems, so I’m sure he’s going to be inundated with that sort of feel.

“Yeah, having been in the role I have, the one thing I would do is not be offering any additional issues for him by speaking publicly about anything, so I wish him well.

England’s Luke Shaw, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, left to right, take the knee before a World Cup qualifier against Poland
Southgate has passionately advocated for England taking the knee in support of racial equality (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“We want a strong country. We all want the best possible conditions in the UK and whoever is in charge, whichever government is in charge, that’s what we all desire.”

Southgate’s tenure has seen plenty of political footballs enter the field of play.

The 53-year-old has previously spoken about issues such as racism – including the taking of the knee by his players before kick-off – homophobia, Brexit and whether the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should have been boycotted.