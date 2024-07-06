Ex-Tory MP jokingly asks if Big Brother is looking for applicants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-Tory MP jokingly asks if Big Brother is looking for applicants

By Press Association
Brendan Clarke-Smith (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Brendan Clarke-Smith (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

A Conservative politician who lost his seat in the General Election has jokingly asked whether Big Brother is still “looking for people”.

Brendan Clarke-Smith was unseated as the MP for Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire by Labour candidate Jo White after she received nearly 6,000 more votes on Thursday.

Following the defeat, Mr Clarke-Smith jokingly threw his hat into the ring for the next series of the ITV reality show.

He responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from The Sun’s political editor which claimed that Big Brother was looking for a “big political name” to take part in this year’s series.

Mr Clarke-Smith replied: “Don’t suppose they are still looking for people?”

He jokingly added that the hyphen in his surname makes it a “big name”.

Mr Clarke-Smith, who served as an MP from 2019 to earlier this week, was the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party under Rishi Sunak from November 2023 to January 2024.

He also held the position of parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office briefly in 2022 and was the parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Education for a few months in the same year.

He received 12,708 votes on Thursday, nearly 6,000 fewer than the 18,476 votes received by Ms White, who is also the deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council.

A number of high-profile Tories and former members of Mr Sunak’s cabinet lost their seats this week, including former defence secretary Grant Shapps, former prime minister Liz Truss, former House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.