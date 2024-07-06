Benn pledges to forge new relationship after meeting O’Neill and Little-Pengelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benn pledges to forge new relationship after meeting O’Neill and Little-Pengelly

By Press Association
The new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, is pictured meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Caste on Saturday evening (Kelvin Boyes/PA)Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said his priority is to establish a new relationship between the UK Government and Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

Mr Benn was speaking after hosting a meeting with Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on Saturday evening.

The new Secretary of State also met representatives of the Stormont parties during his first visit to the region since taking up the role.

He said: “I wanted to get to work as quickly as possible and was therefore pleased to be able to hold these initial discussions with the First and deputy First Ministers and representatives from the other parties.

“My immediate priorities are to establish a new relationship between the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive as we work together to foster economic growth and prosperity, and to improve public services.

“I want to ensure that we have a system in place for addressing the legacy of the past in a way that wins support from victims’ families and that all communities can have confidence in, and which is compliant with human rights.”

Mr Benn had been serving as the shadow NI secretary since 2023 and was chairman of the Brexit Select Committee for years.

MPs visit Stormont
Hilary Benn said his government was committed to the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney)

The Leeds MP was among new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet appointees.

Sir Keir and Mr Benn have previously said a Labour Government would repeal the controversial Legacy Act, introduced by the Tories to address Troubles legacy issues and widely opposed by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Benn was also vocal in urging the powersharing institutions to be revived during the three-year hiatus.

He takes over from the Conservatives’ Chris Heaton-Harris, who has been in the role for almost two years and did not contest the General Election.

Mr Benn said that the new UK Government was firmly committed to the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “We will work hard to deliver its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said his meeting with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly was “very constructive”.

“I look forward to building on our relationship in the months ahead,” he said.

New Prime Minister Sir Keir has already said he will visit Northern Ireland during his first days in office.

Mr Benn said had also had a telephone conversation with Ireland’s Tanaiste Micheal Martin on Friday.

He added: “As our nearest neighbour and co-guarantor of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, our relationship with Ireland is of great importance.

“The new UK Government will work closely with the Irish Government to reset and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”