Which MPs have the smallest majorities – and which have the largest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Which MPs have the smallest majorities – and which have the largest?

By Press Association
A total of 20 MPs in the new House of Commons will have majorities under 500 (Liam McBurney/PA)
A total of 20 MPs in the new House of Commons will have majorities under 500 (Liam McBurney/PA)

There are seven MPs who won their seat at the General Election by a majority of under 100.

David Pinto-Duschinsky, Labour MP for Hendon in north London, has the smallest majority of all: a tiny 15 votes.

Next is Neil Duncan-Jordan, Labour MP for Poole in Dorset, who has a majority of 18, closely followed by Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden, MP for Basildon & Billericay in Essex, who has a majority of 20.

The other MPs with majorities under 100 are Sam Carling, Labour MP for Cambridgeshire North West (39); Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Devon Central (61); Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant in Hampshire (92); and James McMurdock, Reform MP for Basildon South & East Thurrock in Essex (98).

A total of 20 MPs have majorities under 500.

By contrast, eight MPs have majorities that are over 20,000.

Peter Dowd, Labour MP for Bootle in Merseyside, has the largest majority in the UK: 21,983.

He is followed by Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey & Friern Barnet in north London (21,475) and Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland & Lonsdale in Cumbria (21,472).

Here is a list of the 20 MPs with the smallest majorities in the UK:

– David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour, Hendon): 15
– Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour, Poole): 18
– Richard Holden (Conservative, Basildon & Billericay): 20
– Sam Carling (Labour, Cambridgeshire North West): 39
– Mel Stride (Conservative, Devon Central): 61
– Alan Mak (Conservative, Havant): 92
– James McMurdock (Reform, Basildon South & East Thurrock): 98
– Andrew Pakes (Labour, Peterborough) 118
– David Reed (Conservative, Exmouth & Exeter East) 121
– Graham Stuart (Conservative, Beverley & Holderness): 124
– Adnan Hussain (Independent, Blackburn): 132
– Ben Coleman (Labour, Chelsea & Fulham) 152
– Gregory Campbell (DUP, Londonderry East) 179
– Luke Myer (Labour, Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland) 214
– Matt Bishop (Labour, Forest of Dean) 278
– Peter Fortune (Conservative, Bromley & Biggin Hill) 302
– John Whitby (Labour, Derbyshire Dales) 350
– Kevin McKenna (Labour, Sittingbourne & Sheppey) 355
– Jim Allister (TUV, Antrim North) 450
– Charlotte Cane (Lib Dems, Ely & East Cambridgeshire) 495

Here are the 20 MPs with the largest majorities in the UK:

– Peter Dowd (Labour, Bootle): 21,983
– Catherine West (Labour, Hornsey & Friern Barnet: 21,475
– Tim Farron (Lib Dems, Westmorland & Lonsdale): 21,472
– Munira Wilson (Lib Dems, Twickenham): 21,457
– Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker, Chorley): 20,575
– Ian Byrne (Labour, Liverpool West Derby): 20,423
– Dan Carden (Labour, Liverpool Walton): 20,245
– Maria Eagle (Labour, Liverpool Garston): 20,104
– Daisy Cooper (Lib Dems, St Albans): 19,834
– Peter Kyle (Labour, Hove & Portslade): 19,791
– Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour, Tooting): 19,487
– Rachael Maskell (Labour, York Central): 19,154
– Helen Hayes (Labour, Dulwich & West Norwood): 18,789
– Dame Siobhain McDonagh (Labour, Mitcham & Morden): 18,761
– Ellie Reeves (Labour, Lewisham West & East Dulwich): 18,397
– Matthew Pennycook (Labour, Greenwich & Woolwich): 18,366
– Anneliese Midgley (Labour, Knowsley): 18,319
– Bill Esterson (Labour, Sefton Central): 18,282
– Janet Daby (Labour, Lewisham East): 18,073
– Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour, Clapham & Brixton Hill): 18,005