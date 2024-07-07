Irish unity referendum question does not arise currently – Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish unity referendum question does not arise currently – Harris

By Press Association
Simon Harris said the question of a referendum on Irish unity doesn’t currently arise (David Young/PA)
The question of a referendum on Irish unity is not a priority and does not “arise currently”, Simon Harris has said.

Ireland’s premier said it was more important for the new UK Government to work with Ireland in supporting the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

Following the General Election, Sinn Fein emerged for the first time with the largest representation among Northern Ireland parties at Westminster.

The republican party’s president Mary Lou McDonald took the opportunity to urge new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

However, Sir Keir has previously stated that the issue of a united Ireland is not on his horizon.

EU Commissioner nomination
Taoiseach Simon Harris said it was no surprise there were different views in Ireland and the UK on Irish unity (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Taoiseach Mr Harris told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show that it was no surprise that there were differing views on the constitutional question.

He said: “The fact that we have different views on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland is not earth shattering news.

“And actually it’s because we have differences in relation to the constitutional question that we must find practical ways of working together.

“The Good Friday Agreement allows us both have those legitimate, differing aspirations, and there’s a structure in place to address that.

“For me, though, the focus and priority isn’t on a referendum, the focus on priority has to be on delivery.”

Mr Harris added: “People in Northern Ireland, people in Ireland, people in Britain, I believe, want to see real delivery when it comes to things like public services, their economy, prosperity, the economy in terms of how it impacts on their family and their businesses.

“And we have an opportunity now that the (Stormont) institutions are back up and running and I think we have people now in key leadership positions in Northern Ireland, in Dublin and in London who are fully committed to that.”

Mr Harris was asked if the prospect of a unity referendum had moved further away following Labour’s election win.

He said: “I just don’t think it arises currently.

“I think the most important thing here is as we have ministers back at their desks in Northern Ireland, and that they get on with the work, and that the British and Irish governments, as co-guarantors of the peace process, play our role in supporting that too.

“It’s absolutely appropriate to have legitimate constitutional aspiration, my party is called Fine Gael, the united Ireland Party.

“That’s my legitimate constitutional aspiration for the future of this island.

“It doesn’t arise today, though.

“What arises right now is a moment to reset Anglo-Irish relations after what was a very turbulent period of time, and I’m very excited about the opportunities that that presents.”