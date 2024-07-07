UK to target closer partnership with European Union, says David Lammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

UK to target closer partnership with European Union, says David Lammy

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Lucy North/PA)
Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Lucy North/PA)

Britain must be a “good neighbour” to the European Union as it targets a “closer partnership” with the bloc, according to the new Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy used his first trip abroad as the UK’s top diplomat to make clear to his counterparts in Germany, Poland and Sweden about the chance to “seize the opportunity for a reset” and work “even more closely together to tackle shared challenges”.

Mr Lammy identified support for Ukraine and climate change, along with holidays and student exchanges, as areas where this can take place.

Elsewhere, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the return of freedom of movement with the EU was not on the table as part of efforts to improve post-Brexit trade.

Writing in The Local Europe, Mr Lammy said: “As the new British Foreign Secretary, with our Prime Minister Keir Starmer, this Government will reset relations with Europe as a reliable partner, a dependable ally and a good neighbour.”

Mr Lammy said UK military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will “remain ironclad” before stressing the importance of working with others.

He said: “European security will be this Government’s foreign and defence priority.

“Russia’s barbaric invasion has made clear the need for us to do more to strengthen our own defences. Next week, the Prime Minister, the Defence Secretary and I will all travel to Washington for the Nato Summit.”

Mr Lammy said the Labour Government’s commitment to Nato is “unshakeable” and one of the areas discussed with his counterparts included providing Ukraine with its “own clear path” to joining the alliance.

On climate change, Mr Lammy said countries must invest in the “industries of the future and deliver sustained economic growth for all”.

He added: “And finally, we must do more to champion the ties between our people and our culture. Holidays, family ties, school and student exchanges, the arts, and sport.”

Mr Lammy went on: “But if we are to fulfil our ambitions for a reset, we must also improve Britain’s relationship with the European Union.”

He said the Government’s proposal for an “ambitious and broad-ranging” UK-EU security pact would seek to “underpin closer co-operation between us”.

Mr Lammy went on: “Today, we all share a commitment to democracy, human rights and international law. Tragic experiences in our continent’s shared past have helped us to understand how our shared security and prosperity depend on these shared values.

“And I believe these values also offer a foundation for closer partnership in the future. My visit this weekend is just the beginning. I look forward to seeing Britain reconnect with our European neighbours in the years ahead.”

Appearing on the Sunday morning broadcast round, Business Secretary Mr Reynolds said “removing some of those barriers to trade makes sense” when discussing future working with the EU.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “We’ve talked about recognising each others’ professional qualifications, again completely sensible, pragmatic.

“If you are in the creative industries you’ve really suffered in your ability to move around the European Union in terms of the restrictions on that. These are practical things.”

Pressed on free movement of people, Mr Reynolds said: “We’re not open to the free movement of people, that is something that is part of membership of the European Union and, as I said, we’re not revisiting that.”